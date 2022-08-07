Teresa Giudice Got married She once again celebrated her magical wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” icon was surrounded by friends, family and a host of colleagues. Bravo franchises She said “I do” to the Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at her East Brunswick estate.

Daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Adriana served as her official bridesmaids, while his sons David and Nicholas stood at the altar with their father as the couple said their vows.

Giudice wore a long white veil with a “sempre inseam” stitched at the bottom, along with a shimmering strapless dress with a mermaid hem that translates to “always together.”

Sheer with pearls sewn into the fabric, she wore elbow-length gloves and a huge diamond crown to match a pair of earrings that sparkled from beneath her long extensions.

Ruelas, 46, wore a white blazer with black pants and a black bowtie for the public affair, which was covered in white roses and featured a white runner down the aisle.

Giudice reportedly walked down the aisle to “Ave Maria” in honor of her late parents, and the couple lit unity candles with their children to symbolize their new family unit.

Their nuptials were filmed for a special that will air after the 13th season of “RHONJ.”

Several Housewives were in the audience to witness the ceremony, including Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Joseph from “RHONJ” Jill Zarine and Dorinda Medley from “RHONY,” Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey. Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Ashe Darby from “Real Housewives of Potomac” and Chanel Ion from the newest franchise in Dubai.

Aydin, who also served as Giudice’s bridesmaid, shared a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram of her friend getting ready for the big day. “Love makes you beautiful,” she wrote.

Zarine wrote on Instagram that it was “one of the most beautiful weddings” she’s ever attended and praised the “huge cowboy steaks” at the dinner, along with the flowers and music.

Giudice’s brother and sister-in-law have been missing since the big day Joe and Melissa Gorga . Former “RHONJ” star Dina Manzo was also absent, People magazine reported.

Melissa and Joe instead hung out with her family and shared photos from their shore fishing adventure.

Joe Giudice, Tre’s ex-husband, told TMZ that he is “happy” that his ex-wife is remarrying, but “sorry” that her new husband will have to live with his in-laws, Joe and Melissa Gorga.

“I’ve faced that thorn for 20 years. Unfortunately, they always come around,” he told the outlet.

Giudice, 50, met Ruelas and the couple in 2020 Engaged when he popped the question on a beach in Greece in October.