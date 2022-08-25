New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Rhode Island woman drove to her job in Massachusetts this week with a “partially naked” and “highly intoxicated” man lying on the floor in the back of her vehicle, police said.

Jose Osorio, 21, of Providence has been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle after the driver, identified by WJAR as Amanda Keen, found him early Monday after arriving at his job at Honey Dew Donuts in Easton.

“I don’t know how to put it into words,” Keane told the station. “It actually took my mind a minute to understand what I was seeing.”

Keane reportedly said she drove 45 minutes to work that night — including a gas stop — and used headphones to listen to true crime podcasts during the commute.

“I hear a moan, like a moan. I stop my podcast and I roll down my window because [I wanted to] Check outside,” she told WJAR. “I rolled the window down and I heard it again and realized it wasn’t coming from outside my truck, it was coming from inside my truck.”

The Easton Police Department says they later responded to a 911 call and upon arrival, “Officers spoke with the victim and learned that she had traveled from her Providence, Rhode Island home in her Chevrolet Tahoe to the city of Easton… [before] She saw a partially naked man lying on the floor in the back of her vehicle.”

Investigators say Osorio entered the vehicle after Keane started it outside her home and then drove inside for a short time.

“Officers found Osorio lying in the back of the vehicle. He was partially clothed, with shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, with the rest of his body exposed,” police said in a statement.

“It became clear to officers that Osorio was highly intoxicated and, through an interpreter service, later learned that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana during the evening in Providence,” police added. “At some point in his drunken state, Osorio entered the unlocked vehicle and fell asleep.”

The police informed that there was no injury in this incident.