New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Rhode Island mother filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was barred from attending “secret” meetings focused on opposing ideologies that should have been open to the public, the complaint said.

“I found out that my school has appointed a subcommittee to change the school curriculum that has an anti-racist or anti-equality approach — which is really just a radical ideology,” Nicole Solas, a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum, told Fox News Digital. .

After discovering the meetings, Solas requested to join, but was told that “board meetings are not open to the public.” The lawsuit was filed by The Goldwater Institute and alleged that preventing Solas from attending “public body” meetings violated Rhode Island’s Open Meetings Act.

The South Kingston BIPOC Advisory Committee was established in 2020 and “is a publicly funded organization, is comprised of public officials, and holds regular and recurring meetings to advise the school committee on ‘equity in education,'” the lawsuit states.

“The goal is for everyone to look at every decision, every action from an anti-racist and anti-discrimination perspective,” president Robin Wildman said of the committee in 2021.

Rhode Island parents lash out at school board for cutting honors classes amid ‘equity obsession’

“Schools are finding ways to implement racist ideology into their curriculum… So what’s happening is these schools are finding ways to implement their ideology, but they know it’s controversial. So they have to do it in a secret way because if it happens publicly there will be a public outcry. ,” Solus told Fox News Digital.

North Korean defector: I fear ‘massive leftist indoctrination’ in public schools

“It’s hard to look at people like me in public and say, ‘Oh, no, they’re just making recommendations. They have no real power over your child’s education.’ So it is an insult to the people,” she added.

“What actually happened was that the school secretly recruited members of this group and charged them with doing official school board business. And then they wouldn’t allow members of the public, like me, to see them do official school board business. Which is what you elected representatives are supposed to be doing,” she said

Oregon District Administrator’s Email Shows Reluctance to Reopen Schools Before Implementing ‘Equity’ Agenda

“Nicole has a right to enter into public business that the board has discussed and acted upon,” said John Riches of the Goldwater Institute.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The board was charged with “advisory authority … on matters of important public interest,” Riches said. “The board is also publicly funded with taxpayer dollars by the School Committee, and two members of the School Committee’s Subcommittee on Policy sit on the board.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the district and committee for comment but did not immediately receive a response.