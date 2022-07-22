New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A successful Rhode Island high school basketball coach was criminally charged Thursday by authorities who say for years he asked male student-athletes to take off their clothes when alone with them so he could check their body fat.

Aaron Thomas, 55, who coached at North Kingstown High School from the 1990s until his resignation last year, faces charges of second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha and North Kingstown Police Chief Patrick Flanagan. said in a statement. .

The hearing will be held on August 19.

Thomas’ attorney, John E. A message was left for McDonald. MacDonald previously said his client denied illegal conduct and that the tests were designed to help student-athletes improve their performance, were voluntary and required written parental consent.

Although Thomas is accused of conducting tests on several students, the charges relate to alleged sexual contact with two, officials said. One was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged crimes, which occurred between September 2000 and February 2002, authorities said.

The other case is from September 2019 to February 2020, he said.

The criminal investigation began in November and included interviews with more than 30 former students, as well as teachers, coaches, administrators and medical professionals.