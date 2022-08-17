New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sheree Zampino has been a breakout star since Season 12 of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and she knows a thing or two about facing the bright lights of Hollywood as an ex-wife. Will Smith and mother to their son Trey.

During this time Smith faced massive backlash for his on-air reaction to a joke Chris Rock made about wife Jada Pinkett Smith. 94th Academy AwardsZampino exclusively told Fox News Digital that the incident was never discussed with their son until after the Oscars.

“Believe it or not, we never talked,” she said. Zampino recalled their brief interaction after Oscar night, asking Trey: “‘Are you okay?’ Dad… How is Dad?”

She remembers Trey telling her, “Dad’s great, Mom” ​​after the incident in March. “That’s it.”

Friendly Celebrity Exes: How Hollywood Stars Rekindle Relationships After Romance

“‘Are you okay? I just want to know, is everyone okay?’ I’ve always been like that with him. I’ve never questioned him,” she said. “I don’t ask him a thousand questions, which I think is bad parenting when a child is with someone else. [parent] And comes back and you ask them a zillion questions.”

Smith shared A public apology on YouTube After slapping Rock on a television show earlier this month. Shortly after this incident, he was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “King Richard”.

A few days later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a statement provided to Fox News Digital, saying he had “betrayed the trust of the Academy”. The Academy announced that Smith was banned from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years.

At the time, Zampino did not comment on Smith slapping Rock at the award show, instead Wished him well on Instagram And said family comes first. “Epic night! Congrats again – if 1 wins we all win! #family1st,” she captioned the picture.

When it comes to her relationship with her son, Zampino told Fox News Digital that she appreciates the bond she has developed with Trey, who is almost 30 years old. “With their relationship, you don’t need to know all the details. If they want to share it, that’s one thing, but don’t force it out of them. It’s a flow we’ve always had.” she said.

She credits her late mother Pat as a positive example of how to parent her future children.

Zampino’s parents had two children and were never married. Her father married later in life and had a son, Richard, whom her mother always welcomed into their home.

“Sometimes you teach … that the ex and the new wife don’t like each other, but my mother was an example to me in that area,” she said. “She was like, ‘Kids don’t ask to be born. They’re here. So you can’t really take your stuff out on them’.”

She recalls the pain of witnessing the rejection of her mother, a black woman, by Zampino’s paternal Italian grandfather, who had a problem with his grandchildren “being biracial.”

“She felt for the children,” Zampino said. “She hurt us. She wouldn’t dare do that to another child, turn away from another child based on something other than who they are.”

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith spotted together for first time since infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap

Her relationship with her own son, Trey, is only benefited by her approach to letting her son be who he is without letting his own world interfere in his life.

“A big part of your job is protecting your children and protecting them, especially from yourself,” she said. “But as he gets older … we’re able to have real conversations. He’s so smart, he literally gives me the best advice. I’m so grateful for him.”

Sheri is “honored” to be a positive change in promoting how blended family dynamics can thrive.

A 2018 “Red Table Talk” where Pinkett Smith sat down with Jada to talk about her relationship with her ex, which began after Zampino and Smith split in 1995.Powerful episode and dialogue.”

“I was lucky that we were given the opportunity in such an open way, and we didn’t hold anything back,” she said.

As a matter of fact A fan of the showShe was connected to “RHOBH” through her friend, Garcelle Beauvais, who also previously dated Will.

“It’s funny because people say, ‘You’re friends, and she used to date [Smith]. I said, listen, you know what this is. It’s not like they dated when we were together. We went our separate ways, and then they made a connection and I didn’t know about it.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Sheri joked that Garcelle kept her own dating history a secret until they formed their relationship: “She let it slip after we were friends.”

Zampino remembers doubting whether she would make the right move when she heard she would get the chance to join “Housewives.”

“Garcelle reached out,” she says, recalling a conversation with her longtime friend, who has starred on the show since season 10.

“My knee-jerk reaction is to say ‘no,’ and then you know what, you’re also saying what not to do? You don’t even have anything to deny. At least be in a position to deny it. . . The end game might not be the end you’re thinking. So I’m like, ‘Let me go ahead.’ I said.”

Zampino was “grateful” to be so welcomed into the group and quickly connected with “a lot of women,” but was surprised to bond with Erica Jane.

“I’m a fan of the show, so I’ve been watching the show for years and I didn’t think she was emotionally available,” she said. “I found out she was, so it was a pleasant surprise. I was like, ‘Oh, she’s human!’

Click here to get the Fox News app

As for the rest of the season, Zampino is excited to see what Bravo fans have in store and says to “fasten your seatbelts.”

She assured viewers that she was waiting to promote the offer to its full potential Status of housewives.

“I wasn’t offered a diamond,” she said. “I want to give you the diamond. I’ll be very clear. But, I want to ask.”