Erica Jane Faced the music and admitted that her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Diana Jenkins hit her head at a Christmas party after drinking too much.

The 51-year-old singer discussed her drunken antics with Lisa Rinna on Wednesday’s episode. hit bravo program, Rinna claimed that Jane “sh-tfaced” at the event before asking if Erica “blacked out” at home.

“Yeah, I hit my head,” Jane said. “Then threw up. All that happened was the fallout.”

Jane mentions A host of scandals 2020 shortly after filing for divorce from her estranged husband of 21 years, attorney Tom Girardi, 83, in November.

Her erratic behavior at the holiday party hit an all-time high when she slipped out of the Jenkins home after a failed attempt at a duet with her fiance Asher. She said “hit the high note!” When he performed a song for the soiree.

She also admitted to having a cocktail prescription drugs, Also on Lexapro, Wellbutrin and “other stuff”.

“With anti-depressants, one drink is five times stronger, maybe more,” Rinna says. “You have no control.”

“The truth is, I can hurt myself,” she admitted. “It’s not going to happen that way.”

“You’ve gone through tremendous trauma,” Rinna explained. “Your husband is not who you or any of us thought he was and you had to deal with that because you married him. You moved to this area because you were in so much pain.”

Rinna shared in the confessional that she was just 6 years old when her sister Lauren died Drug overdose: “I come from experience. I’ve seen it,” she said. “I understand why Erica wants to self-medicate or numb herself or try to have a good time. I get it.”

“You have to stop it now because you can’t do it anymore,” she told Jane. “It’s not who you are.”

Jane admits, “I pushed it too far. I made a mistake. Sometimes, you know, it’s really hard to be really honest with your friends, but ‘Hey, you know, you’ve got to stop that- –.”

“We all hit rock bottom. Everyone has a rock bottom moment. I think it was yours,” Rinna said.

Jane is served with the papers, the latest in her legal drama $50 million racketeering lawsuit Upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night.

The lawsuit filed by Edelson PC accuses Jane of nine counts, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful business practice and fraud.

“Tom and Erica as usual Client misappropriated settlement money to project an image of wealth and prop up a lifestyle designed for reality TV,” the suit says, per Page Six.

Her company, EJ Global, was “created to receive money from Girardi Keys to benefit Erica,” the lawsuit said.

Jane and Girardi are also defendants in the federal lawsuit Settlement funds are being misused Lion Air Flight 610 is meant for families of victims. Girardi was sued by his business partners, which resulted in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition.