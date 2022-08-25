Rex Ryan, former Jets and Bills head coach, will compete on CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race’.

when “The Amazing Race” Airing this fall, it will feature notable NFL personalities in its cast.

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan will appear as one of the contestants on the show, CBS announced Wednesday When the teams competing in the 34th season are revealed. According to Entertainment WeeklyRyan’s partner in the show is one of his golf buddies, Tim Mann, a 40-year-old probation officer.

Ryan, 59, currently serves as an analyst for ESPN’s “NFL Sunday Countdown,” a pregame show that previews the day’s games.

The reality television show, which premiered on September 21, features 12 teams of two people from around the world competing and completing challenges to find out their next destination. The first team to reach the final destination wins $1 million. The first season of the show aired in 2001.

In a video published on Entertainment Weekly’s website, Ryan and Mann were interviewed to discuss their partnership. Mann said they have known each other for six or seven years.

“That’s where our story started, his love for the Buffalo Bills and me failing miserably as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills,” Ryan said with a laugh.

In his eight seasons as an NFL head coach, Ryan went 61-66 and 4-2 in the postseason. He coached the New York Jets from 2009-14 and led the Buffalo Bills from 2015-16. He led the Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in his first two seasons with the team, but New York lost both of those games.

Prior to becoming a head coach, Ryan served as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 2005-07.

“Yeah, of course, we have our strategies,” Ryan said of his and Mann’s preparations for the show. “I know a little bit about team building. If you want to be really good, you rely on yourself. But if you want to be great, you rely on yourself and others. …

“I think a lot of people love us because we’re the underdogs here. Why not us? We’ve got a 12 chance, we might as well go for it.”