Revival of Saguenay natural gas project will ‘contribute’ to environmental protection, Quebec Conservative leader says

The provincial and federal governments have abandoned a project to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at Saguenay, which has been deemed environmentally and socially costly and has been criticized by citizens and indigenous people.

Despite this, the Quebec Conservative Party of Eric Duhem promises that the project will be carried out if he is elected.

The project will include the construction of a plant and jetty in the Saguenay Fjord with infrastructure for gas storage, loading of tankers and delivery of liquefied natural gas from a marine terminal near the port of Grand Anse to overseas markets.

“I know some people see the controversy when we say that we should extract our oil and gas here and not import it, but we really believe that this is the best thing we can do right now to contribute to environmental protection,” Duhem said. stands in the port of La Baie on the banks of the Saguenay River.

“Those who want the LNG project will vote Conservative and those who are against should vote CAQ.”

The bold announcement about the $14 billion Énergie Saguenay project has met with a lot of resistance, mostly from environmentalists.

Series of failures

In March 2021, the Quebec Council for Environmental Review (BAPE) published a report stating that the benefits of the project do not outweigh the associated environmental and social costs.

In July of that year, the government of Quebec rejected the project, and in February of this year, the federal government.

Despite Radio Canada report which said CAQ Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon was in private talks about the project, Prime Minister François Legault says this is not happening.

“In terms of gas, first of all, we don’t produce gas in Quebec, so that would mean building a pipeline. This is not acceptable to society and BAPE said no. So the gas door is closed,” the CAQ leader said.

In addition to Duhem, other leaders who campaigned on Wednesday were unanimous in condemning the idea of ​​resurrecting the Saguenay project. The Liberals, Québec Solidaire, Parti Québécois and the Green Party reiterated their opposition to the project.

View of the Saguenay Fjord, next to a potential LNG plant site that has been banned by the EPA, the federal government, and the province. (Alexander Shields/Radio Canada)

There is local “social acceptability,” Duhem says.

During his press conference, Duhem said it was a lie on Lego’s part to claim that the project was unacceptable to society.

Duhem cited a small poll conducted by research firm SOM for local radio station Saguenay, which showed that a majority of local residents supported the project. This support has declined among Quebecers outside the region.

“There is social acceptability here. Social acceptability is not 500 kilometers away, it is in the community where the project will be,” Duhem said.

But not only the lack of social acceptability ruined the project.

The BAPE report noted that the risk to marine life was high, especially for the beluga whale population in the area. Duhem says he believes the BAPE report is outdated and inaccurate.

“The BAPE study was conducted before the war in Ukraine, before the Russians decided to cut off Western Europe,” he said.

“We could make a big impact if we were sending natural gas to our European allies.”

The report also had something to say about this.

It states that current global competition for LNG production and export is high and that by the time the project goes live, it will probably be too late to be competitive in the market.

Sylvain Odette agrees. An energy markets expert and visiting professor at the University of Montreal Business School says the war in Ukraine has hastened the urgent need for LNG to avoid relying on Russian gas.

“We were late, in fact, we were late. The European Union already has a plan to get rid of any dependence on [Russian] natural gas by 2027,” he said.

The European Commission’s proposal, called REPowerEU, aims to diversify gas supplies to the continent and specifically mentions the possibility of obtaining gas from countries such as Azerbaijan, Norway and Algeria.

“I don’t think we can do it fast enough by 2027,” Odette said of the Sagen project. “Quebec isn’t even in the equation in any of these negotiations.”

Duhem doesn’t seem to mind.

“A $14 billion investment in a region like this doesn’t happen often,” he said.