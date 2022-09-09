New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II died A year and a half after the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip in April 2021, aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday.

The couple were married for 73 years, making them the longest married couple in royal history.

Their decades-long romance has endured through difficult times for the royal family over the years, with the monarch once referring to her spouse as “my strength and stay”.

The couple first met at a wedding when Queen Elizabeth was 7 and Prince Philip was 12.

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: A look at her life as British royalty

However, their romance began to blossom when they met again five years later in 1939 at the Royal Naval College.

After Prince Philip Leaving to serve in World War II, the two began exchanging letters. After returning from the war in 1943, he began courting the then princess with a view to marriage.

Although her parents, King George VI and Queen Consort Elizabeth, initially had doubts about the union due to her young age, they eventually gave their blessing.

The two became secretly engaged in 1946, but at the King’s request, they delayed announcing their official engagement until Queen Elizabeth’s 21st birthday the following April.

Their engagement was announced in July 1947 and the couple married on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London.

“She fell in loveAnd she looked at no one else,” biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously said of Elizabeth.

The couple welcomed their first son, Prince Charles, in 1948 and their daughter, Princess Anne, in 1950.

In 1952, the couple were on a trip to Kenya when they received the shocking news that King George had died. Elizabeth immediately ascended the throne, becoming Queen Elizabeth II, whose coronation took place in June 1953.

Although he received the titles of Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich after marrying Elizabeth, Philip was not crowned at her coronation.

In 1957, Queen Elizabeth issued Letters Patent, giving him the title of Prince of the United Kingdom.

They welcomed sons Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964. Together they faced political challenges as well as personal scandals involving their children.

their Golden Wedding Anniversary In 1997, Queen Elizabeth gave a speech in which Prince Philip “is a man who does not take compliments lightly, but he is, quite simply, my strength and has been all these years, and I and his whole family, and this and many other countries, more than he has ever claimed.” A debt is owed to him, or we will never know.”

In his speech on the occasion, Prince Philip singled out his wife as “Lillibet,” saying, “The main lesson we’ve learned is that patience is the key to anything. A happy marriage.”

He said, “It may not be so important when things are going well, but it is so important when things are difficult – you can take it from me that the queen has an abundance of patience.”

Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99, a few months short of his 100th birthday.

“There is a secret between their marriage Mutual respect, understanding and space,” Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, told Fox News Digital following the news. “As Duke, Philip knows he has a duty to do. He always stood by the Queen.”

At the time, Prince Andrew also told reporters, “I’m very sorry and supportive of my mother, who I feel, perhaps more than anyone else.”

He said, “She described it as leaving a big void in her life, but we, the family, the close friends, are rallying around to make sure we support her and I know I have a huge amount of support, not just for her but for everyone as we go through this enormous change.

Prince Philip is buried in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel. According to reports on Thursday, his body is to be exhumed and he will be laid to rest alongside Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.