The Subaru Forester Backpack is trying to stay ahead of the pack.

From the Ford Bronco Sport to the Toyota Rav4 Adventure and Mazda CX-50 Meridian Everyone seems to be following in Subaru’s hiking boot prints these days by adding off-road compact SUVs to their lineups.

Now Subaru is literally upping its game with the new Forester Wilderness, which features new equipment and an increased ride height to improve its rough road capability. This is the second model from the growing Wilderness family, which was launched last year with the Outback Wilderness.

The Forester Wilderness gets a half-inch boost in ground clearance to 9.2 inches, chunky black body cladding, redesigned bumpers, a metal front skid plate and a set of black 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires including a full-size spare. Because a donut just won’t cut it in the vehicle’s namesake locale.

There’s also a beefed-up roof rack that can hold up to 220 pounds when the vehicle is moving and 800 pounds when parked. It is compatible with a roof-mounted pop-up tent.

The 182 hp 2.4-liter flat-four-cylinder engine, CVT transmission, and all-wheel-drive system are shared with all other Foresters, but the Wilderness gets new gear ratios for added grunt and doubles its towing capacity to 3,000 pounds.

The Forester has one of the most spacious passenger compartments in the segment and the Wilderness adds water-resistant synthetic upholstery, a full complement of rubber floor mats for passengers and cargo, and plenty of the Wilderness line’s signature copper trim.

A front-facing nose camera, displayed on a small information screen at the top of the dashboard, is standard and helpful for tricky terrain — or parallel parking spaces. Subaru’s X-Mode traction management system has been upgraded and includes settings for deep snow and mud, as well as hill descent control that can maintain speed on an incline without the driver having to use the brakes. You may not need that front camera, because like all Foresters, the Wilderness has large windows and narrow roof pillars that offer great all-around visibility.

Improvements are quickly apparent on dirt and gravel roads, despite throwing some large rocks. It’s still no 4×4, but its limits are certainly stretched and it gives the impression that it can be pressed nicely for a long time. drag

Even with the changes, it has a stable on-road ride that doesn’t feel tippy or bouncy, and comes with Subaru’s iSight suite of electronic driver aids with lane-center adaptive cruise control. The system has been recalibrated to work with Wilderness updates, which you can’t do yourself to a modified Forester. Road and wind noise is slightly higher than the class standard, but above its other attributes.

Prices start at $34,695, and the only option is an $1,850 package that includes navigation, a Harmon Kardon premium audio system, and a power-opening liftgate.

Changes to the knobby tires’ aerodynamics, drivetrain and rolling resistance contribute to a drop in highway fuel economy from other Foresters’ 33 mpg to 28 mpg, while the low-speed city figure drops from 26 mpg. Up to 25 mpg.

This is a good reason to spend more time on the trails it has built.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness

Base price: $34,695

As Tested: $36,545

Type: 5-passenger, 4-door, all-wheel-drive SUV

Engine: 2.4-liter four-cylinder

Power: 182 hp, 176 lb-ft

Transmission: CVT Automatic

MPG: 28 hwy/25 city