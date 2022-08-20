New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A funny thing happened while I was test driving the 2022 Lexus NX450h+ compact SUV. It is more expensive.

Its starting price of $57,300 remained unchanged, but while I was on the road, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which disqualified the federal $7,500 tax credit.

That’s because it’s made in Japan, and the revamped incentive program in the bill is only available to vehicles built in North America, even if they’re already on sale.

Lexus hasn’t said if it plans to adjust prices, but with the hot car market right now, I don’t expect it to come anytime soon. The NX450h+ in particular runs very hot.

The LEXUS LX 600 is so popular that there has been a four-year wait for it in this country

It’s based on the same platform as the Toyota Rav4 Prime, which lost its eligibility for the credit, and shares its all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain.

In the Lexus it’s rated at 304 hp, making even the green version of the NX the most powerful.

It combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that drives the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission with a second electric motor that independently powers the rear axle.

That’s good for a combined fuel economy rating of 36 mpg, which I’ve found is easily exceeded in the real world.

Once you use up a charge in its 18.1 kilowatt-hour battery pack, it provides enough juice for 37 miles of all-electric driving before you burn any gasoline.

According to the EPA, a typical driver who starts every day on a full charge will see the equivalent of 84 mpg in normal use.

The NX450h+ can be switched between EV and Hybrid modes at any time, so you can save battery for when you want to take it easy.

You only get the full 304 hp in hybrid mode when there’s some juice left, and Lexus hasn’t said exactly how powerful it is in EV mode, but the front motor is rated at 182 hp and the rear at 54 hp. However, while the hybrid’s power is considerable in a vehicle of this size, it’s more than enough to get you around with ease.

The passenger compartment is spacious and luxurious in a Lexus way. The dashboard isn’t wrapped in fancy materials, but the leather upholstery and trim are worth the price. The 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system display is easy to use and much better than the console-mounted touchpad that the previous generation NX had.

A 360-degree camera that creates a virtual view of what’s underneath the vehicle is available as part of a $1,070 option package. It has a head-up display along with a lane change assist feature that warns you of vehicles approaching from the side at an intersection with a front cross traffic alert that checks for cars and self-steers into the next lane when you click the turn signal. A standard lane-center adaptive cruise control system is active.

A safe vehicle? The armored Lexus LX 600 is now on sale

Another notable option is the $800 6.6-kilowatt charging system, which cuts charging time from 4.5 hours to 2.5 hours when using a 240-volt charger. The NX450h+ is not compatible with public DC fast chargers, which can fully charge electric vehicles in less than an hour. It is primarily meant to fill the house at night when prices are cheap. Hybrid driving capability means you don’t need to charge on the road on long trips, and you can tow up to 2,000 pounds when you’re on one.

Regardless of which driving mode you’re using, it’s as quiet as you’d expect from a compact utility vehicle, the ride is smooth as glass and the 10-speaker audio system is crystal clear. An F Sport performance model with a computer-controlled suspension system is also offered, but I doubt many people will find they need it.

How to open doors is a quirk you have to get used to. The handles have electric thumb-activated latches that aren’t obvious to use, so remember to let your passengers know when they get on board. If the vehicle loses power, you have to pull them out twice instead of unlocking as an emergency backup.

With its long electric driving range, overall refinement and predictable reliability, the NX450h+ is a strong contender for similar-sized luxury plug-ins like the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring and Volvo XC60 Recharge, but that tax credit is hard to miss. However, it may not matter much.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Toyota and Lexus have sold so many plug-in hybrids over the years that their credits will be halved under the old program in October and then halved again in April and gone entirely by the end of September 2023. .

———-

2022 Lexus 450h+ Luxury

Type: 5-passenger, 4-door, all-wheel-drive SUV

Base price: $57,300

Powertrain: 2.5-liter four-cylinder-based hybrid

Power: 304 hp

Transmission: CVT Automatic

MPG: 36 combined

EV range: 37 miles