New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ford’s largest SUV is the envy of the new Bronco.

The Expedition Timberline is the newest trim level for the full-size truck, offering the most off-road capability the model has ever had.

The three-row SUV gets a new heavy-duty fully independent suspension and black 18-inch wheels with nearly 33-inch tires, while its ground clearance increases from 9.8 inches to 10.6 inches.

The front features a new bumper that improves its approach angle and a skid plate borrowed from the high-performance Ford F-150 Raptor pickup.

On top of that, the Expedition gets a higher output version of the Raptor’s 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 that’s rated at 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque and a 10-speed automatic transmission to go along with it.

Its full-time four-wheel-drive system has high and low ranges and a locking rear differential to increase traction when needed.

Copper accents and the Timberline logo help set it apart from the rest of the lineup, along with dark green upholstery that gives it a woodsy vibe.

It has Ford’s Trail Control low-speed cruise control system for negotiating tricky terrain, and the Bronco’s Trail Turn Assist, which is intended for use on loose surfaces off pavement and locks the inside rear wheel for use as an axle. Tight turns. It’s a handy feature in a 211-inch-long vehicle.

Timberline isn’t available with an extended Expedition Max model that’s about as big as you can get. The starting price is $72,245, but there’s an options package that cranks it up to $81,465. It adds a long list of premium features including a 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system interface, 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, climate-controlled front seats and power folding third row seats.

The $109K FORD F-150 RAPTOR R is the brand’s most powerful pickup yet

Because it takes up so many controls, the touchscreen is small, requiring deep menu dives to perform some simple tasks, but the screen is somewhat reconfigurable and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are standard.

Fully loaded, the Expedition Timberline is a strong competitor to premium off-roaders such as the Chevrolet Tahoe Z71, GMC Yukon AT4 and Jeep Wagoneer Series III, although it lacks computer-controlled air suspension.

Review: 2022 Ford Bronco ‘Ultra’ SUV

If you’re looking to do extreme rock crawling or high speed desert driving, one of the smaller Broncos is the best choice of vehicle, but the Expedition Timberline can take a pretty good licking on some rough stuff. It’s excellent on relatively flat dirt and gravel roads and the upgrades don’t ruin its on-road ride at all. In fact, if the pavement isn’t perfect where you live, it might be a better daily-driver than many street-smart Expedition trims.

At 17 mpg, the Timberline’s combined fuel economy is 1 mpg less than other four-wheel-drive Expeditions, but it’s more powerful by 60 hp and can tow up to 9,200 pounds like the rest.

It remains to be seen whether Ford’s growing Bronco brand will have a full-size model again, but the Expedition Timberline will probably give it a run for its money, even if it costs a lot more than the old one.

———-

2022 Ford Expedition Timberline

Base price: $72,245

As Tested: $81,465

Type: 4-door, 7-passenger four-wheel-drive SUV

Engine: Turbocharged 3.5-liter V6

Power: 440 hp/510 lb-ft of torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

MPG: 15 city/19 hwy