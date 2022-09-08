New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FIRST ON FOX — Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, shared the following reaction with Fox News Digital about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Rev. Graham said in an emailed message to Fox News Digital on Thursday afternoon.

“She has been a symbol of stability and stability for the United Kingdom for 70 years,” he also said.

Queen Elizabeth: Longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

“I ask people to join me in praying for the Royal Family and the people of the UK.”

Franklin Graham Rev. Son of Billy Graham (1918-2018).

Rev. Franklin Graham added, “I will always admire her example of leadership and her life of integrity.”

My father said Queen Elizabeth was ‘a woman of rare modesty and character’.”

He also said, “I am especially grateful for the Queen’s friendship with my father, Billy Graham. He cherished their friendship, built on a shared love of Jesus Christ and faith in God’s word.”

Rev. Graham added, “My father had the privilege of meeting the Queen more than a dozen times, and she was a gracious host, inviting my parents to visit Buckingham Palace on several occasions.”

Queen Elizabeth dies at 96: A look at her life as British royalty

“My father said he found Queen Elizabeth ‘a woman of rare modesty and character’ and vowed to pray for her and her family every day.”

“He also admired how she often spoke of Jesus Christ in her public speeches – there was never any question about where she placed her faith. Queen Elizabeth once said, ‘I draw strength from the message of hope in the Christian gospel’.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

He also said, “The Queen was a friend of my father’s, but most importantly, she was a true friend of the Christian faith. She will be greatly missed.”

In a tweet earlier Thursday, Rev. Graham urged his many followers to “join me in praying for her today.”