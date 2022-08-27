New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Back-to-school 2022 is upon us — and as families and kids shop for classroom supplies, you’re probably reminiscing about the back-to-school shopping experience with your mom and dad.

“Nostalgia!” So take a trip down memory lane with these screaming back-to-school items.

From scented markers to trapper keepers, to cranking pencil sharpeners and beyond — here are the stationary and classroom staples we love.

(We may still have some of these stashed around the house, garage, or storage compartments.)

Marble design notebook

The stitched binding and familiar black-and-white marble print on composition notebooks is a back-to-school supply classic.

The book comes in other colors like red, green, blue, and yellow — and is useful for journaling, taking notes, and more. Don’t forget the handy multiplication tables that can be found inside!

A pencil case

Pencil boxes or pencil cases are still essential for storing glue, erasers, scissors, sharpeners and pencils.

If you’re a parent still shopping for back-to-school supplies and want to go the retro route, some sites are selling cardboard pencil boxes online.

Multi-colored pen

This innovation offers the ability to write in any of 10 colors. To change the color options, all you had to do was press the top to reset.

The pen is still sold on Amazon, and brands like BIC sell four-color pens.

Lisa Frank Flare

For ’90s kids, brightly-colored animal designs graced folders, trapper keepers, pencils, notebooks and more.

Lisa Frank still has items available for purchase, although the nostalgic school supplies seem to be listed only on consumer-to-consumer sites like eBay.

Metal pencil sharpener

Although the metal pencil sharpener is an iconic classroom tool, it may not be listed on a school supply list.

A bit noisy, but if the teacher gives you the green light to leave your desk and sharpen your pencil, it’s a great excuse to stretch your legs.

Pink eraser

A pencil-box of pink eraser was required. Pink Pearl is one that makes a home in our minds, a constant presence on school supply lists across the country.

A book strap

Before backpacks were born, book straps secured school books to make it easier for students to carry their stacks to and from class.

According to Land’s End, bandages were used by children in the 1900s-early 1930s and beyond.

The backpack was invented in 1938 and eventually became a go-to — thus replacing the leather strap, the company noted on its website.

Lunchbox with matching thermos

Pack your bologna sandwich and pudding cup.

With the ability to choose a tin featuring your favorite TV show or character (honorable mentions: Superman, The Jetsons), metal lunchboxes were once a school must-have.

At one point, plastic boxes were supreme or students had paper bags – especially if mom forgot to wash your thermos.

Scented markers

Mr. Sketch’s scented markers were introduced in 1965, according to Trademarkia, a law-firm operating an online database of trademarks and logos.

The felt tips smelled so good that Mr. Sketch wanted the kids at school to have cherries, blueberries, bananas and more.

Trapper Keeper

The loose-leaf binder beloved by students in the ’80s and ’90s is back on store shelves and available for purchase on parent company Mead’s website.

Overhead projector

You may remember your teacher running a projector in class to review math equations or grammar.

Even more memorable is the exciting moment you were called upon to help — writing on a transparent projector sheet with a marker.

Elmer’s glue

Nothing smells more like back-to-school season than a tube of Elmer’s glue.

Introduced in 1947, the career site Zippia, Inc. Accordingly, white adhesive glue has been reimagined into glitter glue, glow-in-the-dark glue, and other products.

Crayola crayons

Remember the box with the sharpener embedded in the back? It still exists.

On the first day of school, your Crayola crayons were probably sharp, fresh, and blended to perfection. Finally, some may be broken, missing and worn to the nub.

Still, nothing feels nostalgic like the waxy scent of a new box of crayons.

Metal compass

This mathematical tool was used to mark lengths, draw circles, and more.

While useful in geometry classes, sharp objects were also known to leave scratches on teachers’ desks and tabletops during lessons.

White correction fluid

Made a mistake? Make it white.

Correction Fluid, trademarked as Liquid Paper, was invented in 1958 by American secretary and typist Bette Nesmith Graham, according to the blog, Famous Women Inventor. (She was the mother of Monkey Mike Nesmith.)

BIC Corporation has its own correction products called Wite-Out, which also includes correction tapes and pens.

Safety scissors

Scissor practice was important in kindergarten to create paper snowflakes or paper doll chains with friends.

Safety scissors or craft scissors have a less sharp end.

Although some of them do not cut very well, they are easy for small hands to hold and operate.

Glue sticks

This easy-to-use adhesive is a little less messy than white, liquid glue.

Many of us keep them in our pencil cases or on hand for arts and crafts time.

JanSport Backpack

Many of us remember our first backpack.

In 1967, JanSport came to life, according to the company website.

In addition to some color options, customers can now choose special features for their JanSport backpacks including laptop sleeves, water bottle pockets and more.

