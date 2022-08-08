New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

CBS golfing broadcaster Sir Nicholas Faldo had an emotional sendoff on Sunday after more than sixteen years on the air.

The golfing legend turned commentator delivered his final broadcast from the booth after the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Prior to his career at the microphone, the English golfer was a six-time major champion, making his PGA Tour debut in 1979.

Faldo, 65, said he will now focus on his business and spend more time with his family on their Montana farm. He joined the CBS broadcast team in 2006 with Jim Nantz.

A video compilation of Faldo’s career was compiled by the PGA and aired during his retirement.

“I blew it,” Faldo said in his emotional final segment. “I was on a boat in Ireland and they called me and said, ‘How would you like to sit next to Jim Nantz?’ And I literally fell off the boat, I really did. That was 2006, and here we are 16 years later.”

“Thank you to all the staff,” he added. “While I affectionately and respectfully call you workers, they put up pictures, we rattle, we have an easy job. Thank you all.”

“I was an only child and at 65, found three brothers, thank you,” he concluded, referring to CBS anchors Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo. “I’m ready.”

Sedgefield Country Club honors Faldo with a plaque on their “Wall of Fame” behind the ninth green, along with golfers such as Charlie Sifford and Arnold Palmer.

Faldo will be replaced by 2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman sometime next year. During the segment, Immelman told his predecessor, “Every time I sit in this chair, as chief analyst, I think about you. I can’t wait to visit you and Lindsey at the Faldo farm. Thank you, my friend.”