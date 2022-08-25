New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert He wasted no time making a name for himself in the NFL, so much so that one former Denver Broncos player believes he is better than Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Longtime NFL offensive tackle Ryan Harris, his first win Super Bowl with the Broncos In 2016, Herbert showed his confidence during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “The DA Show,” where he predicted how Denver would fare in the AFC West this season.

“I think the AFC West will really be there Led by the Los Angeles Chargers. I mean Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen, I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger,” Harris said. “This guy is unbelievable.”

“The Broncos are going to chase them,” he added.

When pressed further about the bold claim, Harris doubled down:

“I played with Peyton Manning And Ben Roethlisberger and I’m telling you, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen. What he does is incredible. It just keeps growing. He’s got the most talented arm in the NFL.”

No. in the 2020 NFL Draft. 6 overall pick, Herbert easily met the challenge after then-starter Tyrod Taylor was sidelined for the year with a freak injury in Week 1. He is 396-595 with 4,335 passing yards and 31 catches. Touchdown passes for the Chargers.

Herbert threw three or more touchdown passes five times during the season and was eventually named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Last season, Herbert had 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes while playing in all 17 games. However, the Chargers, who went 9-8, narrowly missed the playoffs.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.