A retired San Diego Border Patrol agent said Monday that the southern border is “absolutely overstretched.”

JJ Carrell joined “Fox & Friends First” to say Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is “lying to the American people” when he says the border is closed.

“There is minimal law enforcement or active activity from the Border Patrol at the border,” he told Griff Jenkins, calling it a “complete and utter lie.”

More than half a million illegal immigrants ‘deported’ across US-Mexico border, DHS source says

Carell contrasted the Biden administration’s border policies with the Trump administration when the border was “controlled” and “on the tipping point of a total lockdown.”

“In the last month of his (Trump’s) presidency, between 150 and 500 people were arrested nightly in a 24-hour period. That’s no more than 2,000 miles. The day President Biden took office, that number jumped to more than 5,000. Right now, DHS says More than 7,000 people are being arrested every day.”

Carell concluded by saying that border crossings are at “historic” highs.

“Let’s say we are at 2.5 million in the fiscal year 2022-2023. That means another 2.5 have been received. So 4 million people are entering our country in the last year alone.”

The border crisis has intensified over the past year, as large groups of migrants have been apprehended at the border in record numbers. Border Patrol numbers say more than There were 1.6 million encounters In FY 2021, the highest number ever.

Jenkins noted that San Diego County has become an “epicenter” of fentanyl trafficking, with drug-related deaths in the area jumping from 33 in 2016 to 817 in 2021.