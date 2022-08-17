Retired priest accused of sexual assault at boarding school in Manitoba pleads not guilty

WARNING: There are unpleasant details in this story.

A retired priest accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl at a Manitoba boarding school more than 50 years ago has pleaded not guilty.

Arthur Masse, now 92, was not in Powerview, Manchester court on Wednesday but made his statement through his lawyer. His case will go to King’s Bench in Winnipeg, but a trial date has not yet been set.

Masse was arrested in June after a decade of investigation and now faces one charge of indecent assault.

The RCMP reports that the victim was a student at the Fort Alexander boarding school in the Sagkeng First Nations area of ​​eastern Manitoba, where Masse worked.

Police did not name the victim, but Victoria McIntosh, 63, of the Sugking First Nations, says she was the child at the center of the case.

Victoria McIntosh, who claims Masse assaulted her more than 50 years ago, stands in front of a courthouse in Powerview, Maine on Wednesday. She said she would attend every court hearing and hoped to speak directly with Masse. (Radio Canada)

“I will be by your side every step of the way. I made a commitment, so I’ll keep it,” she said before the Powerview court on Wednesday.

“Mr. Masse, come out and tell your truth too, and I’ll tell mine.”

At a court hearing in Powerview last month, Sagkeeng chief Derrick Henderson demanded that the courts work with the community to reach a sentence for Massa that would be contingent on his guilty plea.

The sentencing circle is a community-driven restorative justice process conducted in cooperation with the justice system based on the belief that a crime is a crime against the entire community, not just the victim.

Marilyn Curshen, who attended Fort Alexander Day School when Masse worked there, stood next to McIntosh outside Powerview Courthouse on Wednesday. She said she would like the retired priest to take part in the sentencing.

“Our path would be in a circle, our path would be to listen, our path would be to use the seven teachings,” Kurshen said.

“In the end, our path would be open to forgiveness, and I think both sides would win.”

It is unclear whether Masse refused to participate in the sentencing circle or was not presented with such an option.

Chief Henderson said Wednesday that he expects Masse to plead not guilty and community members to continue to attend court hearings with McIntosh.

“We will be with Victoria and her family until this process is completed. The community provides a lot of support from outside,” he said.

Henderson says that when a trial date is set, Sagkeeng’s management will arrange transportation so people who want to attend the trial won’t have to worry about getting to Winnipeg.

“We must make sure that justice will be done for our people.”

Masse has set another trial date for September 14, but it is expected to be administrative.

Support is available to anyone who has been affected by their boarding school experience or recent reports.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.