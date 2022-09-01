Retired NY cop sentenced to 10 years in prison, longest sentence yet for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Thomas Webster was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the longest for a defendant on January 6.

The previous longest sentence was a little over 7 years.

Webster, a retired police officer and Marine, said he was influenced by Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

WASHINGTON – A retired New York police officer and Marine veteran was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for attacking police in the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021 – the longest sentence ever given for rioting.

Thomas Webster, 56, of Goshen, New York, was convicted in a federal jury trial in May of all six charges against him, including assault on a police officer and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon on prohibited grounds.

Webster said he was swept up in politics and former President Donald Trump’s speech about a stolen election, but wishes he had never come to Washington.

“I shouldn’t have been there on January 6 to protest the election and I wish the events of that horrible day had never happened,” Webster said through sniffles. “People would still be alive. People wouldn’t be hurt. And families wouldn’t be torn apart.

Webster apologized to DC Metropolitan Police Officer Noah Rathbun, whom he was convicted of assaulting and choking.

“I want to apologize to you and most importantly to your family,” Webster said. excuse me

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Webster threw away 20 years as a police officer and a lifetime of honor for his Marine service because of the 46 seconds of violence recorded outside the Capitol. Mehta said the case reflects the disorderly behavior that is tearing the fabric of the country apart.

“Officer Rathbun was the victim that day. Absolutely. There’s no doubt about that,” said Mehta, who said he took no pleasure in sentencing Webster to 120 months in prison. “The other victim was democracy and that is not something that can be taken lightly.”

The previous longest sentences for rioters on January 6 were 87 months for former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson and Texas militia member Guy Refitt. Mehta said Webster deserves a harsher sentence because none of them touched a police officer.

“I don’t think you’re a bad person,” Mehta told Webster. “I think you were caught in a moment. As you know, being caught in a moment has consequences.”

The next two longest sentences were 63 months in prison for Mark Ponder and Robert Scott Palmer, who were charged separately for assaulting police.

Webster was accused of slamming a Marine Corps flagpole in front of a bicycle rack, which officials used to protect the Capitol, hard enough to break the pole. Webster then tackled Rathbun and attempted to rip off his helmet and gas mask, which choked Rathbun with the helmet’s chinstrap.

“Nothing can explain or justify Mr. Webster’s anger,” said Hawa Erin Levenson Mirrell, Assistant U.S. Attorney. “Nothing can explain or justify his violence.”

Mirrell recommended a sentence of 210 months because factors such as Webster’s service in the police and Marines meant he should have known better than to attack fellow officers. Mirrell said Webster lacked remorse in his Jan. 6 comments and under oath at trial.

Rathbun was present at the sentencing hearing, but did not speak.

“I feel like I was kicked when I was on the ground,” Rathbun testified at trial. “I mean, I know there were a lot of people standing around, but I’m not sure who was doing it.”

Mehta said Webster was wearing a bullet-proof vest during the riot, adding 6 years to the sentencing guidelines. Mehta said the January 6 sentence enhancement for the defendants was the longest of all.

“The consequences of enhancement are extremely harsh,” Mehta said.

Webster also brought a Smith & Wesson Model 640 revolver to Washington, but left the gun at his hotel, according to court records.

Webster claimed self-defense during his trial. He testified that he thought Rathbun was a rogue cop who beat him while trying to pacify the clash between the police and the mob.

Webster’s lawyers wrote in a filing requesting a shorter sentence that Trump’s “relentless disinformation campaign” about the 2020 election fraud had a tremendous impact on Webster and others.

But Webster is “deeply ashamed and remorseful for participating in the Jan. 6 protest and violently assaulting Officer Rathbun,” the attorneys wrote.

James Monroe, one of Webster’s attorneys, argued that the sentence should be limited to the 420 days he served under house arrest. Monroe said that since Webster was not an organizer of the protest and had served 20 years with the New York Police Department unblemished, he should not be convicted of a longer sentence.

“That’s not how we measure justice,” Monroe said. “It’s revenge.”