Retired NS Mountie top describes ‘failures’ in response to mass shooting

The former high-profile Nova Scotian citizen stressed that she believes things went wrong during the 2020 mass shootings, including “failing” to properly search the small rural community where the massacre began.

Lee Bergerman, a retired assistant commissioner and Nova Scotia RCMP commander, testified in Halifax on Monday before the Mass Victims Commission investigating the April 18-19, 2020 shooting in which a gunman killed 22 people across the province.

Bergerman said she believed there were “glitches” and communication failures during the response, later specifying that this included radio communications between officers on the ground and command posts.

She also said that there were problems communicating with the public and that the messaging coming from the RCMP could be better “streamlined”. Bergerman also saw shortcomings in coordinating officer placements and said it would be helpful if community members were more involved in the command center so they could get a sense of the “unknown roads”.

“I think that’s all we can learn and I hope a lot of that will come out of this commission,” said Bergerman, who retired from the RCMP in October 2021.

She was also asked what she thought about how the RCMP didn’t completely clear all the crime scenes in Portapic, New Carolina until 7 p.m. after the shooting started, meaning that some of the victims on Cobequid Court – a small road in the southern part of the community – were not found until the late evening of 19 April.

Bergerman said she didn’t know why it happened and had no part in making those decisions on the ground, but it was an “extraordinary event” where people tried their best.

“Obviously if it takes 19 hours to find a crime scene, that means there aren’t enough resources to do it,” Bergerman said.

Asked if it would be helpful to bring in nearby municipal forces to help search for Portapic, Bergerman said it could definitely be a “lesson learned.”

She also stressed that some things were done very well, calling the efforts of the first RCMP field officers in Portapic and the emergency response team “heroic”.

A lawyer for the commission, a lawyer for the families of the victims, the police union and the federal justice department questioned Bergerman about various topics, including what morale was like in the highest echelons of power in the year after the tragedy.

“There was a lot of burnout… we had a few of our key, high-ranking employees who got sick off-duty, and many of our officers did three jobs,” Bergerman said.

Bergerman said officers came to her to discuss succession plans for their posts so they could transfer out of the province, so she turned to the RCMP’s national headquarters in Ottawa for help.

Health report came from Ottawa: Bergerman

She said she spoke with Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan about the mental health issues of senior officers and asked for strategies to better meet their needs.

Brennan then approached RCMP Chief Human Resources Specialist Gail Johnson, and they made the decision to commission Quintet Consulting to conduct an independent health assessment, Bergerman said, which would examine factors that affect morale.

In the summer of 2021, consultants interviewed 24 officers or civilians, including Bergerman, according to a brief report released by the commission.

The final report was ready in September 2021, but Bergerman said it doesn’t address the questions she originally asked about.

Instead, the report described how participants felt about major issues with RCMP leadership, police counterparts in municipal forces, reactions to the shooting, and criticism of Bergerman’s own work.

“I was looking, ‘What strategies can we use to help people heal?’ Are we doing team building, are we doing retreats, are we bringing in psychologists, are we bringing in extra members to support the officers… that’s what I was looking for,” Bergerman said.

She added that she asked for details about succession planning for senior officers that were not part of the report, but that it “eventually got done.”

While Bergerman said relations between the Nova Scotia RCMP and municipal forces were “good” prior to the mass shooting, things have deteriorated since then. According to Bergerman, it has become “popular” for people to distance themselves from the Mt., and some police chiefs have publicly criticized the RCMP, and the RCMP’s drive to impose policing standards in Nova Scotia “caused a rift” among the Highlanders, the provincial justice department, and municipal forces.

While Bergerman said the commission would have to ask the mayor why this created a problem for them, she suggested it could be because the standards call for specialized units such as emergency response teams, which are “prohibitive for many municipalities.” “. .”

She added that municipal leaders were also upset by the RCMP’s decision to start tracking spending every time police departments like Truro or Bridgewater call in special RCMP units that they don’t have in their own force. But Bergerman said the RCMP doesn’t bill municipalities for these services, it just keeps track to show provinces where their money goes when they run into a deficit.

Police funding model questioned

Bergerman suggested that the commission “take a hard look” at Nova Scotia’s police funding model and how it affects Nova Scotia’s resources for both the RCMP and municipal forces.

Asked if she agreed with senior officers’ comments in the health report about how the province has underfunded the RCMP for years, Bergerman said, “In general, I would say yes.” While Bergerman said the province often turned down requests for funding outside the regular budget, she understood it came down to “dollars and cents” and health care was a higher priority.

According to Bergerman, the lack of personnel worsened after the mass shooting, when many miners were injured and were on vacation. Last year, she said, there were indeed six new officer positions in the county where most of the shootings took place, but that’s not enough.

“It’s a vicious cycle… you don’t have enough resources, you use the resources you have for overtime, and it’s unsustainable,” Bergerman said.

Prior to her testimony, the commission interviewed Bergerman in early August. At the time, Bergerman said she only became aware of the copy of the shooter’s car when she saw it on the news on the morning of April 19.

She said she was convinced that one of the RCMP cruisers had been stolen, so she called the first officer. Chris Leather to ask if this is the case. “He confirmed that all of our police cars were accounted for,” Bergerman said.

The photo was sent to the RCMP from the Halifax Regional Police around 7:30 a.m., but the photo was not released until the Mounties tweeted about three hours later.

Bergerman also said that when it comes to the panel’s recommendations, she would like to see “robust follow-up mechanisms” that can be followed up after the final report is submitted, possibly involving lawyers or others involved in the panel.

One family lawyer, Tara Miller, has proposed the formation of a standing committee of street-level officers, senior RCMP leadership, and the public to keep investigation recommendations from being shelved.

“I agree with that,” Bergerman said.

Commissioners leading the investigation will question Bergerman on Tuesday before RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucky speaks.

Lucky has been involved in a political controversy for weeks following allegations that she was pressured to release specific information about the shooter’s firearms prior to the Liberal government’s gun control legislation.

The commission set aside Tuesday and Wednesday for Lucky to testify, and Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella will testify on Thursday.

