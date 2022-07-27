New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden and the White House criticized Tuesday for “not doing enough” to free retired US Marine Trevor Reed, WNBA star Brittney Griner and executive Paul Whelan from Russian detention earlier this year.

Reid, 29, who was released in April as part of a prisoner exchange following his early 2019 arrest, told NBC News in an interview that the White House had the “ability” to bring American citizens home but “chose not to.” Ani,” the outlet reported.

“I can’t say 100% what the White House does or will do — it’s obviously not public information,” Reid said on “Holly Jackson Now.”

He added: “But, in my opinion, the White House has the ability to take them out very quickly, and they’ve obviously chosen not to do that. So no, in my opinion, they’re not doing enough.”

Brittney Greiner pleads guilty in Russia, but experts warn further action could have serious consequences

Later on

Image 1 of 3

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Reid said the responsibility to free Americans ultimately lies with President Biden, who thanked him for protecting his own freedom — which he called a “moral decision.”

“I think it was an ethical decision and I think they did the right thing,” Reid told the outlet. “He ultimately makes that decision — that decision has to come from the top. And, you know, I’m grateful for that. And I appreciate that. But I think, you know, he has a responsibility to continue to do the right thing. Thing.”

In July 2020, Reid was sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of beating a Moscow police officer in 2019.

Legal team says Brittney Greiner ‘decided to take full responsibility for her actions’ with guilty plea

Earlier this month, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called Cherelle Griner, the wife of incarcerated basketball star Britney Griner, and assured her that they were “working to get Britney released as soon as possible.”

Britney has been detained in Russia since February. She was at the airport in Moscow for allegedly possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges and said she did not act intentionally.

A readout from the White House said the president and vice president also said they were working to “free Paul Whelan and other US nationals wrongfully detained or held captive in Russia and around the world.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The president also called Elizabeth Whelan, the jailed executive’s sister, and ordered senior US officials to regularly update the two families on efforts to keep their loved ones safe.

Paul Whelan was arrested in 2018 on espionage charges. He was sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment in 2020.