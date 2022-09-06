New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A retired flight attendant who will push a beverage cart from Dulles Airport to the Pentagon this week to honor the victims of 9/11 told Fox News Digital he wants to bring “national attention” to the flight crew who died that day.

“I know every crew member on UA175,” Paul Veneto told Fox News Digital. Veneto was working as a flight attendant on Sept. 11, 2001, and said he would have gone to the World Trade Center on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles if not for a schedule change.

Veneto will wheel a beverage cart from Dulles Airport in Virginia to the Pentagon beginning September 8 as a solemn reminder of the aircrew who lost their lives on 9/11.

“I need to bring national recognition to the aircrew because of what they did that day,” Veneto said. “I was in flight when I got the idea to push. I was watching Pushkar and that’s when I realized I was going to do it.”

Veneto said it will take three days to complete the trip, less than the 20 days it took him to push a cart of beverages from Boston to Ground Zero in New York City last year.

“I’m 63 years old!” Veneto was exasperated. “But I said I’d do what I had to do. Last year, I went over an overpass and had to climb the stairs with a drinks cart behind me, and if I had to I’d swim with it.”

Veneto called his tributes Pauley’s pushReceived support from all over the world in the form of donations and well wishes.

“It’s amazing how it took off and I got emails from all over the world thanking me,” Veneto said. “One guy donated a $50,000 RV out of gratitude for what I was doing. It turned out to be bigger than I ever imagined. To have people you’ve never met before come up to you and tell you their stories, like a guy who said he was in a helicopter watching people jump off towers. said.”

Veneto recounted what he experienced on September 11, 2001 to Fox News Digital and said his entire life changed on that fateful day.

“When 9/11 happened, I was in shock,” Veneto said. “I called the airport, but it was a complete mess. At that moment I knew my life had changed. I could feel it in every fiber of my body. I knew everything was going to change. And sure enough it did. So angry. .”

Veneto explained to Fox News Digital that he wants to remember the role flight attendants played on 9/11 and the heroics they performed.

“You have to recognize the flight attendants for their heroics,” Veneto said. “Because what they did at that time, it’s mind-boggling to think about. They were never trained in counter-terrorism. So when I think about what they were doing on the plane that morning and how they were able to call and tell us what was going on, it’s crazy to me.”

Veneto continued, “At some point they knew they weren’t going home. We had to identify these guys, and I tried to educate people, but it didn’t work until I started the push last year. I just wanted to give these crew members and their families peace of mind.”

Veneto said he loves the people he works with the most in his job and hopes that pushing a beverage cart will give flight crews the recognition they deserve.

“It’s a day none of us will ever forget,” Veneto said.