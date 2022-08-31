New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A lawyer for the FBI agent who retired last week amid allegations that he tried to interfere in the Hunter Biden laptop investigation has denied reports that he was politically motivated.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault was named by Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley in a July 18 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Grassley cited whistleblowers who alleged political bias from high-ranking officials, including Thibault.

Morrison & Foerster LLP, which represents Thibault, clarified that their client retired from the FBI and was not fired, forced to retire, or asked to retire. Thibault put on his security badge and walked out of the FBI field office with two longtime special agent friends, Morrison said.

Thibault, who has been with the FBI for more than 30 years, is eligible for retirement and informed his supervisors of his intentions about a month ago, Morrison said.

The organization pointed out that Thibault led and oversaw several investigations by Democrats and Republicans into public corruption.

Morrison said the special counsel’s office is investigating allegations that Thibault’s social media posts violated the Hatch Act. Political Activities of Federal Employees.

“Thibault is cooperating with that investigation, has asked the office to complete its review and hopes to be fully exonerated,” Morrison said, adding that Thibault, regardless of the retirement, “welcomes any inquiry into allegations that some of the investigation’s actions were biased. Politically motivated.”

“He firmly believes that any investigation will establish that his oversight, leadership and decision-making were not influenced by political bias or bias of any kind,” Morrison said. “He believes that all of his decisions are consistent with the FBI’s highest standards for ethics and integrity.”

The agency reiterated that Thibault was not involved in the planning or execution of the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this month.

The agency also said Thibault “did not oversee the investigation of Hunter Biden,” which is now handled by the Baltimore field office.

“Notably, Mr. Thibault was not involved in any decisions regarding any of the laptops at issue in that investigation, and he did not attempt to close the investigation,” Morrison said.