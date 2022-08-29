New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There is nothing like your hometown job.

Retired anesthesiologist Dr. Eric Greensmith recently decided to re-enter the workforce, restarting his career as a New Jersey lifeguard for the first time since age 17.

Greensmith, a Navy veteran, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday to say he was happy to return to his job of 50 years.

NYC National Lifeguard cancels swim classes amid shortage

“It’s probably one of the best jobs I’ve ever had,” he said.

“You want to make sure people are safe and enjoying their vacation in one of the most beautiful settings.”

The 67-year-old Sea Isle lifeguard, who retired from his job as a medic in April, had to undergo eight months of retraining.

He had to lose more than 30 pounds to get back into the stands.

“I’ve slipped up quite a bit over the years and I don’t feel the slightest shame about it,” he said.

Even as Greensmith regained his physical strength, his wealth of medical knowledge as an experienced physician gave him a leg up in dealing with emergencies ashore.

“We actually have more medical emergencies than deep water rescues,” he said.

“I think it’s an asset to the beach patrol.”

Nonprofit organization deploys military veterans for underwater conservation missions across country: ‘next brand of service’

Greensmith said the biggest difference between the patrol of the ’70s and today’s team is that there are now more female lifeguards.

“When I started in ’72, it was an all-male company,” he said.

“And in 1974, when I was a guard, Peggy Lawler became the first female lifeguard in South Jersey.”

Although Greensmith has been patrolling Jersey Shore beaches for a few years, he reminds young lifeguards looking to lend an extra, protective hand that he’s “old, not dead.”

“I’m still very capable,” he says with a laugh.

Click here to get the Fox News app

With summer coming to a close, Greensmith plans to enjoy what fall brings: He and his wife, Kelly, are in New England awaiting the arrival of the couple’s first grandchild in October.