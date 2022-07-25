type here...
Sports Retail store to open inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to feature...
Sports

Retail store to open inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to feature NIL merchandise of Alabama athletes

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


A new retail merchandise store is coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium, and it’s unlike the Alabama Gear Shop that came before it.

The university announced Monday a new partnership with Fanatics that expands the existing relationship between the two, including licensee rights to fan apparel, e-commerce, collectibles and more.

As part of the deal, the Fanatics will launch the first retail team store to open inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, offering not only licensed team apparel but also athlete NIL merchandise, trading cards and game-used memorabilia. Student-athletes will also be able to offer the store autographed merchandise for sale and participate in meet-and-greet sessions with fans.

Stay up to date with: Subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

The store, called The Authentic, is slated to open in time for the 2022 football season. It is not clear where it will be in the stadium.

“The Fanatics have been one of Alabama Athletics’ top partners for more than a decade and this new agreement elevates our relationship to new heights,” said Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne. “By taking advantage of the wide breadth of Fanatics services, we have positioned our university and student-athletes to increase sales and brand exposure with the Fanatics blue-chip family of brands, including Fanatics Commerce, Tops and Candy Digital. . We plan to open this season at The Authentic Shop at Bryant-Denny I think our fans will be thrilled to see it all come together.”

The NIL aspect of the retail store allows fans to support athletes directly; The NCAA is entering its second year of allowing athletes to benefit from their NIL rights.

The 2022 home schedule includes seven games, starting Sept. 3 against Utah State.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @chasegoodbread

Previous articleRussia cuts gas supplies to Europe, fueling fears it’s using the fuel as a weapon
Next articleJoe Gibbs Racing refused to appeal the penalties to Busch, Hamlin

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Karin Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming ‘economic indicators’ do not show ‘recession or pre-recession’.

off Video Most investors 'accept' US is in recession: Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Stephen Harper says Pierre Poiliev has the best chance of winning the next federal election

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, shown at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's political conference in Washington, D.C....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Why former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops says returning to the XFL was an ‘easy decision’

ARLINGTON, Texas - It's the reaction you'd expect Bob Stoops to get in Texas. Made fun of....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

4 children and 2 adults die in Arkansas house fire

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 25 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Canada’s top female hockey players say more needs to be done to end toxic behavior

On Monday, Hockey Canada released an action plan to tackle sport abuse with a centralized tracking and reporting...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Lucky and Blair tell House of Commons committee they didn’t interfere with investigation into NS shooting

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey told a House of Commons committee on Monday that the controversy over her alleged...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News