Retail store to open inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to feature NIL merchandise of Alabama athletes

A new retail merchandise store is coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium, and it’s unlike the Alabama Gear Shop that came before it.

The university announced Monday a new partnership with Fanatics that expands the existing relationship between the two, including licensee rights to fan apparel, e-commerce, collectibles and more.

As part of the deal, the Fanatics will launch the first retail team store to open inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, offering not only licensed team apparel but also athlete NIL merchandise, trading cards and game-used memorabilia. Student-athletes will also be able to offer the store autographed merchandise for sale and participate in meet-and-greet sessions with fans.

Stay up to date with: Subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

The store, called The Authentic, is slated to open in time for the 2022 football season. It is not clear where it will be in the stadium.

“The Fanatics have been one of Alabama Athletics’ top partners for more than a decade and this new agreement elevates our relationship to new heights,” said Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne. “By taking advantage of the wide breadth of Fanatics services, we have positioned our university and student-athletes to increase sales and brand exposure with the Fanatics blue-chip family of brands, including Fanatics Commerce, Tops and Candy Digital. . We plan to open this season at The Authentic Shop at Bryant-Denny I think our fans will be thrilled to see it all come together.”

The NIL aspect of the retail store allows fans to support athletes directly; The NCAA is entering its second year of allowing athletes to benefit from their NIL rights.

The 2022 home schedule includes seven games, starting Sept. 3 against Utah State.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @chasegoodbread