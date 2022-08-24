Results of Karabakh Racing Cup Second League Crowley shocks Fulham

A struggling Crowley abandoned his pitiful form in League Two to claim a third Premier League scalp in four seasons, knocking Fulham out of the League Cup with a resounding 2-0 win.

Kevin Betsy’s team are second in the English Football League after one point in five games, but deservedly advanced to the third round thanks to goals from captain Tom Nichols and Liverpool loan officer James Balaguizi. The hosts calmly held on to provoke an invasion of the field after the final whistle.

Gray drives the Everton past Fleetwood after a tough battle by the sea Read more

“The players put on an amazing performance,” said former Fulham midfielder Betsy, whose side beat League One side Bristol Rovers in the first round. “We have been ruthless in our pressure and in our bid. We followed the game plan very well. It worked. It was a fantastic night for everyone. Fulham is a good side. When I looked at the list of teams, I thought, “Oh my God, there are a lot of good players.” We’re going through a bit of a tough time in the league, but we’re doing well in the cup.”

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker praised the character of his young team as they came from behind twice before winning norwich on penalties to advance to the third round. Former Cherries renter Todd Cantwell missed a decisive penalty in a tense shoot-out after Adam Idach thought he marked a comeback from a six-month injury hiatus with a late off-bench winner, only for Brooklyn Genesini to reach Bournemouth level in the added time. and secure a 2-2 draw.

Steven Gerrard felt Aston Villa the sides gave themselves just the support they needed as they came up from behind to beat Bolton 4-1. After a disappointing start to the season and a tough run of matches in the coming weeks, the cup shock at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday could have made life uncomfortable for Villa and Gerrard. However, despite lagging behind their determined League One rivals, the Premier League side performed well and advanced to the third round.

“You’re always looking for the right reaction and response,” Gerrard said, recalling Saturday’s loss to Crystal Palace. “The players and I know that the game and result over the weekend weren’t good enough.”

Iversen’s heroic shootout saves Leicester from stockport shock Read more

Elsewhere Premier League rookies Nottingham Forest weakened to win 3-0 on Grimsby Town as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers beat the second tier Preston North End 2-1. crystal palace scored two late goals and won 2-0 on Oxford Unitedtheir first win in the competition since 2018.

brentford bounced back from defeat at Fulham at the weekend to win 2-0 at tier four Colchester United. Che Adams maintained his scoring form with two goals. Southampton won 3-0 in Cambridge United. Adams also scored twice over the weekend as Southampton beat Leicester City.