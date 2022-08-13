Throughout the pandemic, assignment reporting meant I traveled more than most people. And when I was on the road, pandemic restrictions and just plain common sense meant that my food was, by definition, takeout.
While the pandemic continues, I have cautiously started eating in restaurants again. And in particular, I renewed my search for restaurants that are local establishments as much as they are places to eat.
Most, if not all, will never catch the attention of Michelin Guide critics. Their decor is usually modest, as are their prices. But they all found the magic combination of original food, great service and friendly atmosphere that gave them longevity in a business known for its short lifespan.
A few years ago I wrote about a defining example: Hoito in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
However, at the end of last year fire razed to the ground the Finnish temple of laborin which it was located. Recovery is going now.
I am currently in Edmonton, this is my second trip here in just a few weeks. This is a city that — at least before the pandemic — I reported on fairly regularly. So I’m embarrassed to admit that it wasn’t until I arrived to cover Pope Francis’ visit late last month that I discovered one of the local establishments: Bistro Praha. This is doubly awkward because Bistro Praha is close to both hotels where I usually stay in the city.
His last open location, near Jasper Avenue, is not auspicious. It’s on the ground floor of an office building sandwiched between a pizzeria, a transit station entrance, and an empty storefront where Starbucks was located before the pandemic.
AT the menu could be best described as Central European, with dishes such as schnitzel, smoked pork shoulder and roast duck. Sauerkraut and dumplings also figure prominently. The three times I’ve been there, many of the customers turned out to be regulars who knew each other. He was always busy.
On Thursday evening, after a long wait for tables, Milan Svaigr, who now owns Bistro Praha along with Alena Bakorski, his life and business partner, sat down with me to discuss his story.
František Cykanek, the founder, had no real experience in the restaurant business when he opened Bistro Praha in 1977. he opened one. In a couple of years, it turned into a full-fledged restaurant with almost the same menu as today.
Mr. Chikanek was involved in the city’s musical life and Bistro Praha has been a meeting place for musicians, actors and artists from the very beginning. For most of its early years, it stayed open until 2am to accommodate their late hours. Mr. Swygre said that one day, when he was locking the lock, he was startled to see Joni Mitchell running towards the door; it was unlocked and the restaurant stayed open until 5am.
This celebrity connection has led to a curious practice at the restaurant: Beginning with Kirk Douglas many years ago, celebrities from the arts and sports world began signing autographs on the undersides of his bentwood chairs. Miss Mitchell sat by the front window last night.
After Mr. Cikanek’s death, Mr. Svaigr and his sister Sarka, who started working in the bistro after emigrating from Czechoslovakia in the 1980s, purchased the restaurant on his estate.
There were failures. Ms Svaigr died in 2019 at the age of 53. Thirteen years ago, a fire in another space above the original location of the bistro closed it for two years before it moved to its current location. However, Mr. Svaigr managed to salvage the furniture, including the autographed chairs. And the client donated a second copy of the huge mountain landscape mural that dominates both locations. (This is in Switzerland, not Central Europe.)
Like many restaurant owners, Mr. Svaigr used his savings to keep the restaurant open during the pandemic. But he told me he never thought about leaving.
“Running this place is a lifestyle,” he said with a laugh. “It’s very interesting, I really like it. The restaurant business as a whole will not make you rich. You must love it.”
