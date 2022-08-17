New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It’s famine or feast for American restaurants right now.

Establishments in deep blue cities facing both extreme COVID-19 restrictions and violent protests are starving for food in 2020, according to global statistics.

Sun Belt boomtowns in Florida, Texas and Arizona are busier than ever, and the same source shows restaurant business is up sharply this year.

The gulf between the two is striking.

The number of daily diners in the city of Minneapolis was down an average of 54.3% in July — so the number of people dining out in the city was less than half what it was in July 2019, according to OpenTable.

That’s the worst recovery of any city in the world tracked by a restaurant reservation service.

Meanwhile, the state of Florida has four of the top six growing cities in the US, with Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Naples and Tampa seeing the average number of diners increase nearly 30% from July 2019 to July 2022.

“Minneapolis needs to clean up its act,” Greg Urban, a Minnesota businessman who owns Wild Greg’s Salon in Minneapolis, told Fox News Digital.

He also operates three other themed nightlife hotspots in Austin, Texas; Pensacola, Florida; and Lakeland, Florida.

“People don’t feel safe. They don’t feel safe coming into Minneapolis. It’s a public safety issue right now.”

Minneapolis implemented two years of strict executive-order lockdown policies starting in March 2020.

The orders include two statewide periods of expanded take-out-only options for restaurants in the spring of 2020 and again in the winter of 2020-21.

The city also implemented a vaccine mandate for restaurants in January 2022 that was lifted in February after facing a lawsuit from local businesses; Last year they almost voted to defund his police; And it’s in the midst of a massive crime boom.

The list of bottom 10 cities struggling to recover is completed by San Francisco (-45.9%), Portland (-45.2%), Seattle (-40.8%), Philadelphia (-39.2%), New York City (-37.9%). , St. Louis (-28.2%), Washington DC (-27.3%), Baltimore (-24.9%) and Chicago (-22.8%).

In contrast, many cities across the country are booming, especially in Florida, which outnumbered the number of people it consumed in 2019.

Las Vegas topped the list in July with an average increase of 35.7% in the number of daily meals compared to July 2019.

Sin City was followed by Fort Lauderdale (+34.0%), Miami (+32.8%), Austin (+27.3%), Naples (+25.4%), Tampa (+22.3%), Nashville (+19.2%), San Antonio takes Rounding out the top 10 cities with restaurant booms this summer are (+18.6%), Scottsdale (+18.0%) and Phoenix (+14.3).

“The data set is based on a sample of approximately 20,000 restaurants that provide information on all of their inventory across states or metros with 50+ restaurants on the OpenTable network,” Reservation Services told Fox News Digital.

“We’re off to the races in Florida,” said Urban, the owner of the saloon.

His own experiences mirror the data shown by OpenTable.

Business at its two Sunshine State hotspots is up about 30% from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, while in Minneapolis it is down “more than 50%.”

It opened Austin in 2021, so there’s no pre-pandemic data to compare it to.

Florida, he said, “is absolutely the place. The whole country went to Florida and to some extent to Texas to escape the lockdown.”

“Even Democrat politicians went to Florida,” he added.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. She was photographed partying maskless in Miami in January 2022 while advocating for lockdown policies and mask-and-jab mandates — and elsewhere across the country.

About 4,500 restaurants closed in New York City alone, according to the New York State Restaurant Association.

Also, NYC restaurants employ 50,000 fewer people today than they did at the beginning of the pandemic, Andrew Riggi of the New York City Hospitality Alliance told Fox News Digital.

“There was a lot of frustration with the ever-changing city, state and federal regulations. It was an impossible situation.”

“Some certainly were [COVID] Policies that made sense and others that didn’t make sense or went too far,” Riggi said.

“There was a lot of frustration with the ever-changing city, state and federal regulations. It was an impossible situation,” he said.

Not in the Sunshine State.

Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association spokesman Geoff Lubkeman told Fox News Digital, “Florida quickly got back to normal and avoided the strict lockdowns we’ve seen in other parts of the country.”

“Public Policies of Govt. [Ron] DeSantis enacted legislation and in some cases attracted a lot of people and a lot of business here. This created excitement in the market, a sense that you generally like your life in Florida.”

The The state’s dining scene has been boosted Not only have new residents and new businesses relocating to the Sunshine State, but also local residents’ desire to enjoy the state’s thriving dining scene.

Celebrated New York City eateries like Carbone and ZZ Sushi Bar from Major Food Group opened Florida locations for each brand in 2021 amid the height of pandemic restrictions elsewhere.

Chicago casual-eats outpost Portillo’s Hot Dogs is among several others that made the move.

The few eateries in deep blue cities that have escaped strict lockdown policies, orders and police moves still have a long way to go.

The Washington Hospitality Alliance reported that the average Seattle restaurant “had, on average, $160,000 in debt, the equivalent of three years of profits” to survive the pandemic.

The numbers are even worse in Minnesota.

“About two-thirds of restaurants took out a loan during Covid, and the average amount was $500,000,” Hospitality Minnesota spokesman Ben Vogsland told Fox News Digital.

He said he was “not surprised” by the slow recovery in Minneapolis.

He noted that business travelers have still not returned to the city as public safety concerns remain.

The state’s restaurant industry employs 25,000 fewer people today than it did in 2019, he said.

Government officials have touted various so-called bailout packages for the restaurant industry. In practice, it has proven a boondoggle.

The Biden administration offered a $26.8 billion restaurant revitalization fund through 2021. But 72 percent of applicants received $0 from the program — while the biggest dollars often went to the most high-profile chefs and businesses, according to the Small Business Administration.

“David Chang’s Momofuku Group, which operates ritzy restaurants in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Toronto, paid $6.9 million in taxpayer cash through the fund,” the New York Post reported last year.

Maria Morillo, an immigrant entrepreneur who runs a pizza shop in a Manhattan housing project, received just $1,816.38 from the fund, the least amount of any eatery in the borough among the few to receive funding.

“I’m disappointed,” Morillo told The Post at the time.

“We’re trying to run a small business here. But they don’t care about us at all.”