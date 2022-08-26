Rest in Peace Cream Cheese Liberté: Montreal bagel lovers mourn the end of their favorite shmear

Bagel lovers in Montreal are mourning the end of one of their favorite toppings: Liberte cream cheese. Its parent company, General Mills, cited feasibility studies for the decision to discontinue the product.

“Where’s my cream cheese? Where is Liberte?

Manager St. Viateur Bagel Sol Restrepo answered these questions from jaded shoppers who rummaged through his store’s refrigerators, unable to find a dairy product loved by the locals.

And they won’t find it anytime soon.

In a blow to Montreal bagel lovers, General Mills, which now owns the product, has taken the famous schmear off the shelves.

The short paragraph posted on his FAQ page does little to sweeten the news.

“It is with great sadness that we must confirm that we will no longer be able to produce our Liberté cream cheese that meets the expectations of our consumers,” the post reads.

What’s a bagel without Liberte cream cheese? Montrealers now have to find out. (Getty images)

Losing cream cheese, with its light, easy-to-dunk texture, will be a difficult pill to take for Montrealers, Restrepo said.

“People are asking for Liberte… it’s the best cheese,” said the manager of a longtime bagel shop.

“I have been here for about 40 years, so as far as I remember, Liberte has always been here. It was part of the bagels.”

Long history of the city’s Jewish community

Kat Romanoff was heartbroken when she heard the news about cream cheese. So much so that she wrote elegy for this.

“It was really unlike Philadelphia or anything else that was sold in stores. It had a really spicy taste and the texture was very light and fluffy,” she said.

Jewish food historian and co-founder of The Wandering Chew blog. Romanoff’s mission is to share diverse Jewish stories through food.

Like the bagels that Montrealers love, Liberte cream cheese also has Jewish origins.

Liberty Dairy Products, founded by the Kaporovsky family in 1936, supplied the Jewish community with kosher dairy products such as cottage cheese, sour cream and, of course, cream cheese. (Freedom Inc.)

Liberté, founded by the Kaporovsky family in 1936, originally known as Liberty Dairy Products, was located in a building on the corner of Rue Saint-Urbain and Rue Duluth in Montreal’s Plateau Mont-Royal district.

According to Romanov, from there the Kaporovskys sold kosher dairy products, such as cream cheese, cottage cheese and sour cream, to the Jewish community living in the area.

The company was eventually acquired by multinational yogurt manufacturer Yoplait and later in 2021 by General Mills.

However, Romanoff says the Liberté recipe still resembles the cream cheese that could be made when the product was first invented in the late 1800s.

The company was founded on the corner of rue Saint-Urbain and Duluth in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal neighborhood, in the same building as Café Santropol, the main eatery founded in 1976. (Freedom Inc.)

“There was nothing like it. It’s something that has such a long history in Montreal’s Jewish community and is so ingrained in bagel culture in this city,” she said.

So what are people talking about now?

Romanoff said it might be time to start making your own cream cheese to share the love with other grieving Montrealers.