Some New York residents are complaining that their once chic and upscale neighborhood has been overwhelmed by an influx of drugs and other obscenities that law enforcement is unable to crack down on, according to a report.

In Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, once known for its glitzy condominiums and ritzy restaurants, drug users have begun openly using syringes on the streets, fueling violence, nudity, smoking and even sex dens, New York’s Fox 5 reports.

“What’s worse is not just at night — it’s during the day,” Vivek Batra, a neighborhood co-owner, told Fox 5. “You can see people here shooting, smoking. I found pipes. I found needles in the street and kids playing here.”

Fox 5 News crews reported seeing a man injecting a syringe into his arm in the basement laundry room and another man apparently smoking what police said was possibly meth.

These aren’t isolated incidents, residents told the station, as parents say the neighborhood is no longer “safe for kids.”

“We’ve had people doing drugs, having sex in the basement, trespassing, different types of trespassing for the last three years,” Chloe, a resident and mother, told Fox 5. “Basically, we feel like the neighborhood is not safe for our kids.”

The police say that despite their best efforts, they are unable to deal with rampant crime, residents said.

“We’re using the 311 app, which is great, we call the police – the police are very responsive. We’ve had two break-ins, they were able to arrest people within hours,” Chloe said. Fox New York. “The problem we’re seeing is that in a lot of cases they can’t take the person into custody. So sometimes they can’t make the arrests that we need.”

According to NYPD Captain Robert Gault, even if police catch and arrest a suspected criminal, the New York Police Department cannot put that person in jail.

Gault told Fox 5 that arrests and drug busts have been around for years, but changes in bail laws mean criminals are brought in and then released back onto the streets.

“Our patrol arrests are up 37% year-to-date, and then when you look at narcotics arrests, we’re also up 37% year-over-year,” Gault said. “So we’re arresting individuals, we’re bringing them in, but what we’re seeing, unfortunately, is that they’re back in there and the addiction isn’t going away.”

According to this report, the criminal justice process of release after arrest can be completed within minutes.

“The police are trying their best and they said their hands are basically tied,” Batra said. “They can just arrest them, write a report and they’re out in minutes and they’re back here again.”

And there is no longer a legal limit to villainy, the police chief said, sharing the example of a woman suspect his department had previously made 151 arrests.

“You mention the elementary school on 21st Street – my guys were there today, they arrested a longtime criminal, brought her in – this is a person, she was in custody, she was seen smoking crystal meth under the stairs. Next door to the school, ” said Gault. “She was brought in and, by law, she qualified for a desk-appearance ticket, and a few hours later she was out of the station house.”

The situation has been described as “catch, release, repeat” by NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who has expressed his own frustration with the problem.

And, when it’s not the obvious crimes happening on the streets, Fox 5 reports another concern for residents is physical threats and intimidation.

Laurie, a bartender and resident of the area for 44 years, told the outlet that she can’t get home after an all-nighter because of drug users sitting on her doorstep.

“I’d come home between 4 and 5 in the morning and they’d be at the stop in front of me and I’d be scared, ‘How am I going to get upstairs?'” she said. “They were doing drugs, they were pinching, they were lifting their toes and smoking crack.”

A co-op owner shared a similar account of being threatened with a knife by a man last week.

“They get aggressive and say, ‘We’ll cut you, we have a knife,’ someone pulled a knife on me last week,” Batra said. “I was here gardening and tried to chase someone who was urinating on a car and this guy pulled a knife on me. I had to call the police and go back.”

Residents who once nurtured the neighborhood have faced a crime wave or been forced to move away.

“It’s dangerous and I want out,” Laurie said.