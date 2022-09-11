Residents in northeastern British Columbia have been ordered to evacuate as wildfire grows

Evacuation Order was issued to residents of a small town in northeastern British Columbia after a wildfire swelled to 174 square kilometers in the last 11 days.

Residents throughout Hudson Hope County, more than 1,000 miles northeast of Vancouver, are being asked to leave their homes and neighborhood immediately and travel to Fort St. John on Highway 29, about an hour away.

An evacuation order was issued by the county and the Peace River Regional District. Lists all facilities that are subject to an evacuation order. here.

Hudson’s Hope has about 1,000 residents.

📍EVACUEES OF HUDSON’S HOPE/BATTLESHIP MOUNTAIN WILDFIRE: Register at the North Peace Arena located at 9805 – 96 Ave FSJ for ESS. Residents who have already found housing: Call 250-794-3310 to check with ESS.#PRRDWILDFIRES #BATTLESHIPMOUNTAIN –@prrdistrict

Forest fire on battleship mountain was discovered on August 30 and has since grown to 174 square kilometers. The British Columbia Fire Department said the fire is currently classified as out of control.

“Temperatures are forecast to rise over the weekend and rainfall is not expected,” the service said in a statement on its website about the fire. “As temperatures rise, fire hazards can be expected to increase.”

The service said Friday that about 200 fires are currently burning in British Columbia, with 77 registered last week, and the wildfire service says most of them are caused by lightning.