Rescuers race to rescue miners trapped in a flooded mine in Mexico

(CNN) Ten miners are trapped A coal mine in northern Mexico was flooded For more than 24 hours, rescuers struggle to reach them.

The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon, when miners encountered an abandoned tunnel with water flooding the mine, officials said.

Rescuers managed to pull five people out of the mine on Wednesday and are now working to pump water out of the flooded area, said Laura Velazquez, national coordinator for civil protection, who is overseeing the rescue operation.

“We have not slept, we have been working day and night,” Velazquez said Thursday.

“We are strategically putting pumps in each of these wells to be able to extract as much water as possible and to be able to gain immediate access to the mines and rescue the miners as quickly as possible,” she said.

