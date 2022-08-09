Rescuers race to rescue miners trapped in a flooded mine in Mexico

(CNN)Ten miners are trapped A coal mine in northern Mexico was flooded For more than 24 hours, rescuers struggle to reach them.
The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon, when miners encountered an abandoned tunnel with water flooding the mine, officials said.
Rescuers managed to pull five people out of the mine on Wednesday and are now working to pump water out of the flooded area, said Laura Velazquez, national coordinator for civil protection, who is overseeing the rescue operation.
“We have not slept, we have been working day and night,” Velazquez said Thursday.
“We are strategically putting pumps in each of these wells to be able to extract as much water as possible and to be able to gain immediate access to the mines and rescue the miners as quickly as possible,” she said.
Early Thursday morning, six Special Forces divers joined the rescue operation, General Agustin Radilla said. However, there has been no update on their findings yet.
“They say the water is rising…I want my husband to get well,” said Erica Escobedo, the wife of one of the trapped miners. Reuters.
She told the news agency that she “spent the whole night at the scene watching the rescue work.”
Miguel Riquelme, governor of the state of Coahuila and Zaragoza, traveled to the municipality of Sabinas, where the mine is located, on Thursday.
“A total of five dewatering pumps of 150 horsepower are currently in operation and other submersible pumps are being installed, which are being sent by companies in the region and hence rescue efforts are underway,” he wrote on Twitter.
Sabinas are no strangers to mine tragedies. In 2006, an explosion at a local mine killed 65 people. In 2011, 14 miners were trapped and died after a mine explosion at Sabinas.
According to a statement released by Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare of MexicoThe mine, where ten people are currently trapped, started operations in January and has “no history of complaints of any kind of anomaly.”
At his daily press conference on Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said any inspection of the mine would take place only after rescue operations were completed.
“Responsible, permits, inspections, everything, all of that, we leave later. We already have the basic information,” he said.
“But don’t talk about that now, let’s save the miners.”