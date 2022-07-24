Rescue teams begin work to relocate 4,000 beagles bred for research

Sue Bell holds one of more than a dozen beagles who arrived at the headquarters of the Homeward Trails animal rescue group at Fairfax Station, Va., on Thursday, posing for a portrait. The dogs were only a small part of the approximately 4,000 hounds rescued from a research facility where conditions were deemed inhuman.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
The first group of about 4,000 beagles under the care of a research facility in Virginia have been taken to their new temporary homes.
On Thursday, more than a dozen beagles arrived at the Homeward Trails animal rescue facility in Virginia. It was the first of many deliveries as hundreds of rescue teams across the country are mobilizing in the coming weeks to relocate the beagles.
The dogs explore the toys and their surroundings after they arrived Thursday at the Homeward Trails Animal Rescue Group at Fairfax Station, Virginia.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Eva Brendan removes the beagle from the bus after more than a dozen beagles arrive on the Homeward Trails.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Animal trainer Janice du Plessis looks after the beagles exploring nature after the dogs arrive.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
The Humane Society of the United States is leading the effort to move these dogs from their current home at the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia, to shelters. The organization has only a few weeks to do this.
Earlier this year, the Envigo plant, which bred these beagles for pharmaceutical research and testing, was found to be in violation of several federal regulations. A federal judge ordered the dogs to be released within 60 days.
Homeward Trails employees inspect one newly arrived beagle.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Annie Esquivel (left) and Kelsey Moncrief put a temporary collar on a dog named Nima.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Animal rescue groups from Wyoming, Massachusetts, Virginia and beyond are working together to help this Herculean endeavour.
“Finding partners who can make room and find homes for approximately 4,000 dogs during the summer — a time of year when animal shelters are already full — will be a feat of epic proportions,” Kitty Block, President of the Humane Society. United States, wrote on her blog.
Kindness Ranch, a Wyoming animal rescue group, also traveled to Virginia this week. The organization has already named the first of over 150 hounds they will rescue from Envigo: Uno.
Annie Esquivel carries a beagle on the grass on the Homecoming Trail.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
One of the dogs is drinking from the children’s pool.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Megan Hobson lowers the dog to the ground on Homeward Trails.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
It will be some time before these dogs are adopted. Envigo Beagles must be evaluated by each of these rescue teams and checked for any illness or behavioral issues before they are allowed into their permanent homes.
Meanwhile, the dogs seem to be enjoying their freedom.
Grass! The grass is clean!
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
The dogs greet everyone upon arrival.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Homeward Trails shared on social media a video of the first moments the dogs arrived at the facility. The dogs excitedly sniffed the ground, played with toys and ran across the grass for the first time.
And on their first full day out, the Beagles were treated to a much-needed spa day, published by the organization.
“These cuties enjoyed a bubble bath and massage before frolicking in the yard after dinner, cuddling in our Peace Out rooms, frozen congas and taking a cool nap,” Homeward Trails wrote. “Oh, how great it is to be a DOG FOR FREE! For dogs that have spent their entire lives in a kennel, these cuties truly embrace life and love.”
The beagle sits in the corner of the animal rescue group.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Jessica Powers strokes one of the new arrivals.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
One of the rescued beagles gets some affection.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR
