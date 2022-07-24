Rescue teams begin work to relocate 4,000 beagles bred for research

Enlarge this image toggle signature Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR

The first group of about 4,000 beagles under the care of a research facility in Virginia have been taken to their new temporary homes.

On Thursday, more than a dozen beagles arrived at the Homeward Trails animal rescue facility in Virginia. It was the first of many deliveries as hundreds of rescue teams across the country are mobilizing in the coming weeks to relocate the beagles.



The Humane Society of the United States is leading the effort to move these dogs from their current home at the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia, to shelters. The organization has only a few weeks to do this.

Earlier this year, the Envigo plant, which bred these beagles for pharmaceutical research and testing, was found to be in violation of several federal regulations. A federal judge ordered the dogs to be released within 60 days.



Animal rescue groups from Wyoming, Massachusetts, Virginia and beyond are working together to help this Herculean endeavour.

“Finding partners who can make room and find homes for approximately 4,000 dogs during the summer — a time of year when animal shelters are already full — will be a feat of epic proportions,” Kitty Block, President of the Humane Society. United States, wrote on her blog.

Kindness Ranch, a Wyoming animal rescue group, also traveled to Virginia this week. The organization has already named the first of over 150 hounds they will rescue from Envigo: Uno.



It will be some time before these dogs are adopted. Envigo Beagles must be evaluated by each of these rescue teams and checked for any illness or behavioral issues before they are allowed into their permanent homes.

Meanwhile, the dogs seem to be enjoying their freedom.



Homeward Trails shared on social media a video of the first moments the dogs arrived at the facility. The dogs excitedly sniffed the ground, played with toys and ran across the grass for the first time.

And on their first full day out, the Beagles were treated to a much-needed spa day, published by the organization.

“These cuties enjoyed a bubble bath and massage before frolicking in the yard after dinner, cuddling in our Peace Out rooms, frozen congas and taking a cool nap,” Homeward Trails wrote. “Oh, how great it is to be a DOG FOR FREE! For dogs that have spent their entire lives in a kennel, these cuties truly embrace life and love.”



