More than two dozen House Republicans proposed legislation this week that would prevent the federal government from spending any money to help women travel out of state to get abortions.

The bill is unlikely to move forward under Democratic leadership. But it’s a clear sign of how the GOP will try to shore up the Supreme Court’s July decision that struck down Roe v. Wade by saying abortion is not a constitutional right and that states have the power to make their own abortion laws.

Soon after that ruling, pro-abortion groups and their Democratic allies began drafting plans to fund out-of-state travel for women seeking abortions at 12 weeks into pregnancy, for example, when abortions are banned after six weeks. of pregnancy.

Some companies have said they will pay women to travel out of state for abortions, and some House Democrats have proposed legislation to establish a federal grant to help women offset the cost of this travel. “Access to safe and legal reproductive health care, including abortion, should not be limited to those with the resources to travel,” Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Wash., said. Said in July.

Republican Act, Republican Act, Rep. Introduced by Ralph Norman, RS.C., it aims to ensure that the federal government has no role in funding abortion-related interstate travel.

Norman’s “No Federal Funds for Abortion Travel Expenses Act” says no federal funds can be used to support abortion services “through financial or logistical support for travel to another state.” In one sense the proposal is an extension of the Hyde Amendment, which for years prohibited direct federal funding for abortions outside the exceptions of rape, incest or carrying a fetus.

Norman said his bill, which has 26 Republican cosponsors, is a rebuttal to Democratic efforts to create a federal funding mechanism for out-of-state travel.

“It is completely unacceptable that Senate Democrats and the Biden administration are doing everything they can to defund abortions in a post-Roe world,” Norman said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“It’s sickening to use federal funds for this purpose, recently the Supreme Court handed over the issue of abortion to the states,” he said. “Remember, many Democrats, including our president, believe that abortions should only be allowed in rare circumstances. Every time the federal government tries to step in on the right to life issue, my Republican colleagues and I step in. .”