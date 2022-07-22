New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Every penny, nickel, dime and quarter in the United States bears the motto: E Pluribus Unum. Its meaning — one of many — captures the distinctively American notion that our national identity is built around shared values ​​and beliefs. The Republican National Committee strongly believes in this idea. That’s why we’re excited about our newest minority outreach project: the Republican Civics Initiative (RCI).

The RCI is designed to help prepare future Americans for the civilian portion of the naturalization test. More than 9.2 million lawful permanent residents (LPRs) — “green card” holders who legally reside in the United States — are eligible to become U.S. citizens. This is an opportunity for the GOP to come along and help them navigate the naturalization process. This is a practical way that we can support legal immigration and help them take their place as citizens.

But this is not the only way to build relationships with minority communities. Over the past year, we’ve made a multimillion-dollar commitment to open more than 30 Black, Asian Pacific American, Jewish and Native American community centers across the country.

In Doral, Florida, our Hispanic American Community Center held a workshop for anyone needing legal advice regarding the US immigration process. Attendees asked immigration attorneys questions about their personal cases, all free of charge. Our Asian American Community Center in Coppell, Texas also hosted college readiness workshops, dance programs, and a henna day. Our Black Community Center in College Park, Georgia hosted a session on personal finances and financial literacy. We are intentionally establishing a presence in these communities and showing new voters that the GOP is serious about earning their support.

There has never been more interest either. According to an April poll by Gallup, Joe Biden’s approval rating among black voters has dropped by 20 points. We’re also seeing historic numbers of black Republicans running for Congress: 81 black GOP candidates have announced bids for the House of Representatives in 72 congressional districts. It’s a similar story for Asian Americans who have been pushed away from the Democrat Party by rising crime and anti-Asian discrimination in education. And among Hispanics, Biden is at a 60% disapproval rating. Latina Republicans like Mayra Flores of Texas are flipping districts that were deep-blue two years ago.

In fact, more than 1 million voters representing 43 states switched from blue to red. And they’re not just in rural areas and small towns. From Washington state to Florida, the most dramatic transition is occurring in the suburbs, where voters are turning to Democrats.

Given how out of step the Democrats’ radical agenda is with most Americans, it’s no surprise that there’s a political shift underway. As families struggle to make ends meet due to historic inflation and fear of street attacks from soft-on-crime Democrat policies, left-wing activists champion environmental extremism, call for unlimited abortion on demand and weaken law enforcement. Then, Democrats turn around and insult Latinos by likening them to “unique” breakfast tacos and telling “poor kids” that they are “just as bright and talented as white kids.”

Democracy has built its brand on cheap identity politics. For decades, they have tried to tell voters what issues to care about and which candidates to support based on skin color. They have taken minority voters for granted and done little to win them over. But that is not enough anymore. Republicans know that the challenges Americans face and the values ​​we share transcend our differences. Conservative policies that support economic opportunity, safe communities, school choice, strong families, the sanctity of life, and religious freedom are positions Americans of all backgrounds believe in. This message is resonating with more and more voters every day.