Exclusive: The top Republican contenders to lead the House Ways and Means Committee if the GOP takes over the House are pushing back on Democrats’ plans to raise tax rates if the party takes control of Congress.

As the House prepares to vote Friday on Democrats’ massive social spending and tax bill, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, told a Bloomberg reporter that if his party retains control of Congress after the midterm elections, he has pushed to raise corporate and personal tax rates.

But the GOP is sounding the alarm over the idea and trying to draw a distinction between “tax and spend” Democrats and Republicans.

“Democrats are already planning their next tax hike before President Biden signs their inflationary legislation,” Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Americans everywhere are struggling, paying more for everyday necessities like gas and groceries, and congressional Democrats are more focused on raising taxes than working on policies to get our economy back on track. More — we must stop their reckless, tax-and-spend agenda.” – Representative. Adrian Smith

Reps. are the top contenders to lead the House Ways and Means Committee if Republicans are to win control of Congress in November, according to a senior GOP leadership aide. Adrian Smith, Jason Smith, R-Mo. and Vern Buchanan, R-Fla. . Fox News Digital reached out to Buchanan, but his office did not immediately respond.

“The ink isn’t even dry on Washington Democrats’ latest $745 billion tax and spending bill, and they’re already focused on another round of crushing tax increases,” spokesman Jason Smith told Fox Digital.

“Unfortunately, it’s no wonder that Washington Democrats, who are doubling the size of the Internal Revenue Service so they can audit more middle-class families and snoop on their bank accounts, decide to raise more taxes on families. This is insane. Their reckless spending has led to the worst inflationary crisis in an economy in 40 years. “They didn’t learn their lesson after the collapse. When Republicans regain control of Congress, we will fight for policies that will raise wages, lower prices and get our economy back on track,” he said.

Democrats promise more taxes if party in power: Report

The committee’s current ranking member, Rep. R-Texas. Kevin Brady is not seeking re-election, but also drew a contrast between the GOP and Democrats who are “celebrating” higher taxes.

“House Democrats are celebrating all these high taxes, all this government price-setting, none of which is going to reduce inflation, reduce the budget deficit, or lower global temperatures for most of the next century. But who in their right mind would raise taxes during a recession?” Brady said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed the House on Friday after passing the Senate on Sunday along party lines. Vice President Kamala Harris Casting a tie-breaking vote. It was introduced last month as a vastly scaled down version of the Build Back Better agenda and Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. Accepted by, there is also a proposed expansion of this. IRS.

The Manchin-Schumer bill heading to President Biden’s desk for his signature includes $80 billion. A boost to the IRS Over a 10-year period, it is intended to help the agency curb tax evasion.

If the bill passes, the appropriated money would go toward filling 87,000 IRS positions, greatly increasing the size of the agency’s current 80,000 employees. The Treasury Department says some of the new hires will replace about 50,000 IRS workers who will retire over the next five years.