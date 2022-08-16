New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: The GOP is trying to gain ground among Hispanic voters this election cycle, in part, by recruiting more Hispanic candidates to run as Republicans in blue districts as it tries to regain control of the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched the fifth edition of “Project Spotlight,” designed to highlight what House Republicans call an “all-star recruiting class.”

The latest edition features first-generation American and Arizona congressional candidate Juan Siscomani.

In the ad, Siscomani, who served as an adviser to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and is considered one of the party’s top recruits in the 2022 election cycle, tells the story of his family’s immigration to the United States from Mexico. a baby

CPAC Texas: High-profile Hispanic conservatives discuss community’s political shift, say they’re ‘waking up’

“When I was a child, my father used to wake up every day. He brought our family to America and drove a bus for 20 years,” Siscomani said. “Only in America can a first-generation immigrant come to this country with nothing and have the opportunity to represent their community in the United States Congress. Only in America.”

MSNBC sounds the alarm on Hispanics fleeing the Democratic Party: ‘What’s going on here?’

House Republicans say they have recruited more than 100 Hispanic candidates this election cycle. A party official told Fox News that diversifying recruitment is part of a deliberate effort to field more candidates and look more like the districts they want to represent.

A July Quinnipiac University poll suggests their strategy is working.

According to the poll, Republicans lead among Hispanic voters on the typical congressional ballot, with 42% saying they prefer a Republican to 40% saying they prefer a Democrat. The survey revealed a dramatic shift from two years ago, when Democrats led Hispanics 60 percent to 35 percent on the generic ballot question.

“There’s no better person to protect the American Dream for Arizonans than someone who has lived that experience, and that’s Juan Siscomani,” said NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer said. “Juan’s experience and values ​​are exactly what the Republican Party represents and why we will continue to connect with voters who want their children to prosper.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Siscomani will face Democratic candidate and former Arizona state senator Kirsten Engel this November to represent Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.