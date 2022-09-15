New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Congressional Republicans are criticizing President Biden for using taxpayer resources to travel to Delaware to vote in the state’s primary this week, while Democrats are defending his move, despite advocating for a mail-in vote.

GOP lawmakers told Fox News Digital that the president’s round trip jaunt is a waste of taxpayer money and contradicts policies the White House has pushed since taking office.

“It’s horrible that the environment has to fly a short distance to vote,” said spokeswoman Nancy Mays, RS.C. “But secondly, he’s been sending mail in ballots for the last two years and now he’s going to vote in person. Seems a little hypocritical.”

Other lawmakers questioned why Biden should not pay for the travel himself. He was also in Delaware over the weekend and returned to Washington, DC on Sunday, two days before returning to the state to vote in person.

“All I can think of is who paid for it? Will he pay for it? I will pay for it when I go to vote,” said Sen. said Tommy Tuberville, R-So. “I think everybody does, I read $177,000 because they forgot the absentee vote. That’s not a very good example for anybody.”

The exact cost of the trip remains unclear, but in 2014 the Air Force reported that the average cost to fly a presidential Boeing 747 for an hour was more than $206,000. However, according to Bloomberg, Biden took a small Boeing 757 to Delaware this week.

“I think it’s a huge waste of taxpayer money,” said Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala. “I think it’s another sign of how the Democrats politicize everything, because it’s all about show and not actually getting into the election.”

The White House defended the visit as saying the president felt it was important to show the American people the importance of voting at a time when questions are being raised about the integrity of elections.

“The president has a very heavy schedule,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “He felt it was important to exercise his … right to vote and set an example by showing the importance of voting.”

Congressional Democrats say the GOP criticism is unfounded.

“Why Getting Out and Voting Is Bad,” Rep. Lisa Blunt of Rochester, D-Del., told Fox News Digital.

Other Democrats, like Republicans, have argued that Republicans are actually hypocrites for criticizing Biden’s decision to vote in person in Delaware.

“I remember Republicans criticizing absentee voting,” Torres said. “So, a lot of this criticism seems to be in bad faith. He has every right to vote personally … I’m proud that as president, no matter how busy his schedule is, he can find time to participate as a citizen.”