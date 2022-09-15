New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It was a show of unity meant to explain Republican cohesion following a divisive primary season between the party’s mainstream conservatives and populist, MAGA-style, outsiders.

After addressing Republican officials, lawmakers, rainmakers and activists gathered at the New Hampshire GOP’s post-primary unity breakfast, retired Army Gen. Dan Bolduc walked up to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and gave him a big hug.

Bolduc — who narrowly clinched the Republican Senate nomination Tuesday in a key general election battleground state in one of the few races that will determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber majority in November’s general election — emphasized that at the end of his speech. “We can’t win without this team coming together.”

Then he stepped off the podium, walked over to Sununu, who was standing next to him to speak, and hugged the governor, the most popular politician among Granite State Republicans.

Bolduc’s embrace was seen as an attempt to erase a recent history of bad blood between the two men, who shared the top of the GOP ticket on the November ballot in New Hampshire.

National Republican leaders have tried for a year to recruit Sununu to run against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, whom the GOP sees as vulnerable to a possible second term in the Senate, but the governor announced last November that he would seek re-election. .

Bolduc claimed last year that Sununu was a “Communist Chinese sympathizer” and that the Sununu family’s business “supported terrorism.” Although Bolduc has walked back those attacks, he continues to criticize Sununu’s policies during the coronavirus pandemic as “executive overreach.”

A few weeks ago, Sununu said on a popular statewide talk-radio show that Bolduc “isn’t a serious candidate, he really isn’t, and if he’s the GOP nominee, I have no doubt we’ll have a tough time… He’s kind of a conspiracy theorist-type candidate.”

The governor pointed to Bolduc’s comments as support for former President Donald Trump’s repeated, unproven claims that he stole the 2020 election.

While Sununu has moderated that criticism in recent days, before the primary contest he endorsed Bolduc’s main rival for the nomination, longtime New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse. Bolduc edged Morse by a razor-thin margin in Tuesday’s primary.

During the Unity Breakfast, Bolduc tried to make amends with some of his past rhetoric at the campaign hearing.

“Campaigning is tough. It’s tough for everybody. We say things in the heat of the conversation that we later regret. We hope that we’re sorry for it and that people say sorry, but it’s not always like that. And I’m no different,” he lamented at a unity fundraiser. . “I am a man who makes mistakes. A man who makes mistakes. A man who says things that should probably be left unsaid.”

And on Thursday morning, Bolduc insisted “we can’t win without this team coming together” before hugging Sunu.

New Hampshire, along with Delaware and Rhode Island, hosted the final nominating contests of the 2022 election cycle, hosting the final high-profile and competitive Republican primaries, often contested by conservative candidates backed by mainstream Republicans over the past six months. Far-right contenders have often aligned themselves with Trump and his legions of MAGA loyalists.

Overcoming primary differences is a work in progress, but the GOP says one is essential to victory in November.

“Now is the time for us to come together as a party in New Hampshire, to come together as a party across this country and do what needs to be done,” former Vice President Mike Pence emphasized Wednesday night. Fundraiser for Bolduc held in Wilton.

Longtime Republican National Committee chairwoman Charronna McDaniel, who headlined the New Hampshire GOP’s Unity Breakfast, told Fox News that fiery primaries often “strengthen our candidates. They have a tough primary, and then they’re ready for the general race.”

“We can definitely come together. You look at Ohio. All the candidates in Ohio rallied around JD Vance. In Pennsylvania, (David) McCormick supported (Mehmet) Oz. She also highlighted that we’re seeing this across the country. And then here in New Hampshire to have a unity breakfast… . After the primary, it shows how willing these candidates are to focus on what we really want to do — defeat the Democrats.”

New Hampshire GOP Chair Steve Stepanek warned the crowd to “take nothing for granted between now and November” and urged everyone to “work as passionately as you worked for your candidate in the primary, whether they win or lose. Pushing for the Republican ticket.”

Stepanek told Fox News that he believes Republicans can put aside primary injuries “because it’s so important when you look at what the Democrats are doing to this country.”

But longtime New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley, a former Democratic National Committee vice chair, disagreed, pointing to millions of dollars in ad spending by mainstream GOP super PACs to blast Bolduc and support Morse during the primary.

“Republicans have spent the last two years trashing Dan Bolduc as a terrorist who has absolutely no connection to New Hampshire. I couldn’t agree with them — and a so-called Unity Breakfast can’t hide the fact that even Republicans think Bolduc is completely wrong for New Hampshire,” Buckley told Fox News.

And DNC Rapid Response Director Ammar Moussa argues, “Republicans across the country are reeling from a general election season marred by poor candidate quality and infighting at the highest levels of the party. Their radical agenda is to ban abortion in every state across the country.”

In early summer, Republicans pushed to regain House and Senate majorities, fueled by historic headwinds (the party that wins the White House traditionally suffers defeats in subsequent midterm elections) as well as a favorable political climate. Parents’ dissatisfaction with their children’s schools after skyrocketing gas prices, record inflation, rising crime and pandemic shutdowns. Campaign conditions, overshadowed by President Biden’s cratering poll numbers, have put Democrats on the defensive.

But Democrats are buoyed by a string of ballot-box victories this summer in the wake of moves by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and return the issue of legal abortion to the states — plus a summer of easing gas prices, a string of major legislative victories for Democrats in Congress and the president’s (still underwater) approval ratings — have been dramatically reduced by the political handicaps that once appeared to be the GOP election tidal wave in November. .

Asked about Democrats targeting Republicans on abortion, McDaniel told Fox News, “Abortion is going to become an issue that Democrats want to talk about because they don’t want to talk about inflation. They don’t want to talk about it. Crime. And our candidates have to address that. They have to share their position, and then they have to say, ‘You know, voters care about more than one thing’.”

“As a woman, I think it’s insulting that the Democrats are trying to put women in a single-issue voter category. We’re concerned about the economy right now. We’re concerned about parenting, and all of our candidates are going to address that. We’re focusing on two major issues that concern voters, and that’s crime and inflation. We are taking it.

The RNC chair also noted the national party’s efforts to get out the vote in the midterm elections, especially in key battleground states.

“We’re in all these states. We’re in New Hampshire — the RNC doesn’t do TV; a lot of people don’t understand that. We’ve been training volunteers for two years. We have engagement centers in black, Asian, Hispanic communities — 38 across the country. We’re going to continue to reach voters. We’re going to get our message out. Share. Talk about the conflict between our two parties. And how we win,” McDaniel emphasized.