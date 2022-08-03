New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republicans say the Democrats’ social spending and tax bill could divert money to climate-related protests, citing a provision that could give money to nonprofits to “facilitate engagement” in government processes.

Meanwhile, Democrats dispute that description as “misleading” as the partisan back-and-forth on the legislation continues and top Democrats race to pass the bill as quickly as possible.

Page 694 of the 735-page social spending bill titled the “Inflation Reduction Act” provides for “Environmental and Climate Justice Block Grants.” The total program value is $3 billion, and planned uses for the money include reducing outdoor and toxic indoor air pollution, reducing wildfires and more — especially in underserved communities.

However, among the “eligible activities” for the program is “facilitating the engagement of disadvantaged communities in state and federal public processes.” “Eligible organizations” to receive funding include “community-based nonprofit organizations.”

Manchin makes ‘nice talk’ with the film but won’t discuss the details of social spending and the fate of the tax bill

A Republican leadership aide said government dollars could fund liberal climate protests because a combination of nonprofits qualify for funding and “community engagement” is one of the permitted uses.

A Democratic aide strongly disputes that role.

“This is an egregious misreading of the law. The language has to do with stakeholder input in permitting processes and allowing communities who lack the capacity to participate in those decisions to participate in review processes,” the Democratic aide said. “This actually leads to faster processes, involving stakeholders in planning for infrastructure earlier and reducing litigation.”

The film is yet to be decided on Manchin’s social spending bill, which will be decided after a parliamentary review

A GOP leadership aide disagreed, arguing that the bill could end funding and “woke up, the Green New Deal protests.”

Representatives for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, did not respond to a request for comment on GOP concerns about the proposed program.

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., and Schumer announced an agreement on the social spending bill last week after more than a year of negotiations. It follows previous versions of the bills that Democrats tried to advance through budget reconciliation, a process that allows the Senate to avoid a 60-vote filibuster.

The new bill is much smaller than previous $3 trillion versions of the “Build Back Better” bill. The bill includes prescription drug reform, major spending on climate issues, expanding Affordable Care Act benefits and raising taxes, including on large corporations.

Schumer-Manchin Social Spending and Tax Bill Faces Big Hurdles as Dems Seek Quick Passage

This Environmental and Climate Justice Block Grant program is one of several in the main bill, which would spend and raise $433 billion. $739 billion in tax revenue, According to the Democrats. However, it adds to the array of issues that Republicans are highlighting as objectionable as they try to kill it.

Some other items include a tax credit of up to $7,500 for families making up to $300,000 to buy new electric cars that cost up to $80,000 and a “waste emissions charge” that would hit the fuel industry on methane emissions. Natural gas industry representatives argue that prices will rise significantly.

Manchin disputes data showing the social spending bill would raise taxes on the middle class during a recession

Republicans are also hammering Democrats over what the Joint Committee on Taxation says would raise taxes on most income brackets as a result of the legislation.

However, Manchin disputed the joint committee’s take on the tax data, saying he would “agree to disagree” with it and that the legislation is usually a strong bipartisan bill.

“My Republican colleagues My friends, I worked great with them. And I will continue to work with them in some way, shape or form,” Manchin said this week. “But these are things we’ve all talked about in bipartisan groups. How can we start paying off our debt and… take our finances seriously and get our financial house in order? These are the things we talk about every time we get together as a group, bipartisan support. How can we get more production?”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Democrats want to effectively pass the bill this weekend.

Currently, the Senate is waiting for the parliamentary process to be completed to highlight certain aspects of the bill that are not allowed in the reconciliation process.

Before it can go to final approval, the Senate will have to go through “vote-a-rama,” in which senators are expected to take dozens of votes on amendments to the bill in a nearly full-day marathon session. If the Senate passes the legislation, the House of Representatives is expected to return from its recess to send the bill to President Biden’s desk.