Republicans taunted Democrats on Sunday for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning it could come back to haunt them in the November midterms.

“Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during the recession,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

Her announcement reflects criticism among Republicans that the inflation-reduction law is doing the opposite of its intended purpose.

In a statementSen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, compared the bill to a “give-away to Democrats’ radical leftist base at the expense of middle-class Americans.”

“The Schumer-Manchin bill will raise inflation and prices, hurt small businesses and American manufacturing, raise the price of gas, and raise taxes on the IRS on Americans, Americans in nearly every tax bracket, including those with low incomes of $400,000 a year,” Cruz said in a statement.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., called raising taxes during both recession and inflation “a special kind of stupidity.”

“[T]The cap is called stagflation, which is what we currently have as a result of President Biden’s policies,” Kennedy tweeted.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., advised Democrats to pass the bill during a recession and inflation at a 41-year high.

“We should cut taxes, not raise them,” Blackburn said in a Twitter thread. “It’s a shame that Senate Democrats are forcing through a socialist agenda that will make life harder and more expensive for Tennesseans.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of ignoring the “priorities of middle-class families.”

“Democrats’ policies tear down the savings, stability and lifestyle families have worked and sacrificed for years to build,” McConnell said in a statement. “The effect of this one-party government is an economic assault on the American middle class.”

Senate Democrats approved the $740 billion package 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote after an overnight session. It appears to be on track to provide final congressional approval when the House briefly returns from summer recess on Friday.