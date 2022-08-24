New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: GOP veterans in Congress who served in Afghanistan said President Biden’s withdrawal “haunted” Americans, while vowing that Republicans would “take the lead” in letting Americans know that freedom, security and homeland security came with sacrifices — and that those sacrifices “were not in vain.”

The Republican National Committee is partnered with Republican veterans in Congress — including Rep. Tony Gonzales, a retired Navy master chief petty officer; Representative Michael Waltz, a retired Green Beret and Army National Guard colonel; Representative Brian Mast, retired Army Staff Sergeant; Rep. Ronnie Jackson, retired Navy rear admiral; And retired Navy Commander Rep. Jake Elzey – To highlight the impact of the Biden administration’s “failure” in Afghanistan, on the one-year anniversary of his withdrawal of US troops and military assets from the country.

White House Draft Memo Supporting Withdrawal from Afghanistan

“When Joe Biden became president, he swore an oath to protect the safety of the American people,” RNC chairwoman Rona McDaniel told Fox News. A year after breaking his promise, Biden lacked the decency to own up to his failures and take responsibility for his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left American service members dead and hundreds of Americans stranded behind enemy lines. To the men and women of America’s armed forces and their families, Americans will always honor the sacrifices you and your loved ones have made for our country.”

The RNC premiered a new special Wednesday, titled “Not in Wayne: One Year Later,” featuring lawmakers who served in Afghanistan.

“You can have the strongest, most powerful, well-endowed military in the world, but if you have a weak commander in chief that our enemies don’t respect and fear, it’s all for naught,” Waltz told Fox News.

Looking ahead, Waltz said, “As long as I’m in Congress, we will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability.”

Gonzales told Fox News that Biden’s “monumental failure” in Afghanistan is a “very personal issue” for anyone who has served in the US military.

“And we will not forget,” Gonzales said. “Regardless of all the other distractions, all the other things going on, we will never forget the debacle of this administration when they left Afghanistan.”

Mast, R-Fla., told Fox News that Republicans will “take the lead in making sure that Americans know that freedom, that safety, that security, it comes with sacrifice.”

McCall fires back at White House memo trying to discount Afghanistan report

“And for those who made that sacrifice, they will be taken care of, they will not be forgotten and their sacrifices will not be wasted,” Mast said.

And Elgy said “as this administration continues, the things that Joe Biden has said he will and won’t do are the exact opposite of what he actually did as president of the United States.”

“So, what we know now, a year after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, is that if you show weakness, the bullies will come out,” Elzey said.

Critics of the Biden administration say the withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened US adversaries such as Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, and China with its ambitions to annex Taiwan.

In the nearly eight-minute video, the lawmakers hit out at issues “haunting” the American people under Biden’s leadership.

“There are a lot of other things that are haunting America because of this administration — Afghanistan is one thing that is haunting Americans, but there are people back home saying, ‘I can’t get what I want at the grocery store,'” Mast said. In the video. “‘I can’t fill up my car. I’m worried about taxes and what’s going to happen with businesses and am I going to be targeted by the IRS’.”

Biden’s Afghanistan debacle began with the fall of Kabul a year ago, and Americans deserve answers

He said: “So, everybody, we see things that are concerning with this administration, but there’s a lot to be concerned about. [it’s] It’s hard to narrow down a problem.”

“The American people know this,” Waltz said in the video, looking ahead to the midterm elections. “They’ll see through his spin that it’s a great, great success and you’re going to feel that in November.”

President Biden’s National Security Council spokesman drafted a memo last week defending the administration Withdrawal from Afghanistan According to a copy of the document obtained by Fox News Digital, the president “refuses to send another generation of Americans to fight a war that should have ended long ago.”

The defense came as Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee released a report critical of the withdrawal, accusing the administration of failing to move some US-trained Afghan military personnel and potentially creating a national security risk.

The White House The memo called the Republicans’ review a “biased report” that was “filled with misrepresentations, cherry-picked information and false claims.”

“Bringing our troops home strengthens our national security by putting the United States in a strong position to meet future challenges and lead the world,” National Security Council spokesman Adrian Watson wrote in the memo.

“Liberated Critical military intelligence and other resources to ensure we are better prepared to respond to today’s threats to international peace and stability.”

The Taliban quickly seized Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and other major cities 12 months ago, as US forces on Biden’s orders prepare to withdraw by the end of August 2021, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which were largely planned on Afghanistan. The ground when the Taliban last controlled the country.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, killing 13 US service members and 170 others during the withdrawal.

contributed to this report.