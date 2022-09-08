New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are concerned that Department of Homeland Security money is being used to buy Chinese solar panels in violation of federal law.

GOP lawmakers sent a letter to the DHS inspector general on Wednesday asking for a review of $5 billion in funding the US Virgin Islands department received to boost its power grid after two devastating hurricanes in 2017. The territory used the money to buy solar panels made with forced labor by China’s communist regime.

“China’s dominance of the solar industry means we must confirm that no government-funded projects enrich Chinese companies profiting from Uyghur slave labor in western China,” said Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio. “It becomes a matter of national security if we have to rely on the Communist Chinese government and the companies it controls for the components necessary to create and operate it.”

GOP lawmakers noted that federal legislation passed in December 2021 would make it illegal for the US to buy or import goods made in China using forced labor in the predominantly Muslim Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Earlier this year, the governor of the US Virgin Islands announced plans to convert a large portion of the territory’s electrical grid to 100% solar power.

“If we have an island that burns as little fuel as possible, that’s a great solution for us,” said Gov. Albert Bryan, DV.I.

Republicans say the pledge is problematic because DHS, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has given the Virgin Islands $5 billion since 2017 to rebuild its electrical grid. They note that China controls the majority of global solar panel production and key resources for their manufacture.

“Unfortunately, around 40 percent of the world’s production of polysilicon, which is key in solar panels, comes from this region. [Xinjiang]And nearly 85 percent of the world’s solar components are produced in China,” the GOP lawmakers wrote in their letter.

Bordering India, Pakistan and much of Central Asia, Xinjiang is home to 25 million people, most of whom identify as Muslim Uyghurs. Since the early 1990s, the province has seen rising tensions between Beijing and Uighur separatists.

In recent years, the Chinese government has used the threat of separatism and Uighur independence groups’ ties to Islamic fundamentalists to launch a campaign of repression. Using the National Anti-Terrorism Act, Beijing has imposed mass incarceration, forced sterilizations, torture, forced labor and restrictions on religious freedom and freedom of movement in the region.

A report released by the State Department last May estimated that Beijing suppressed the rights of more than 200 million religious devotees, including Christians, Muslims and Buddhists.

“China widely criminalizes religious expression and continues to commit crimes against humanity and genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minority groups,” Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken said at the time.