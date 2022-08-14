Republicans push for more answers on FBI Mar-a-Lago search; The White House offered no comment

WASHINGTON — The White House would not comment Sunday on most aspects of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home. But Republicans pressed for more answers, asking for more clarity than what the Justice Department has released.

Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre stressed to ABC’s “This Week” host Jonathan Carl that she could not “definitely” shed light on where President Joe Biden stands on the search or the recent FBI revelations because it is an ongoing investigation.

Federal agents seized boxes that contained 11 sets of classified documents, according to a search warrant and a receipt for the property, both of which were released Friday. Some documents are classified as “Secret” or “Top Secret”. The warrant indicates that the investigation is looking into possible violations of the Espionage Act.

Search warrant issued:A search warrant has been issued for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Here’s what he says.

Jean-Pierre added that the president is not involved in issues handled by the Justice Department.

“It would be inappropriate for me to speak on that because the president has been very clear and unequivocal about that when it comes to law enforcement matters, investigations, the Department of Justice has complete, complete independence,” she said. investigation

Rap. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the search was “an unprecedented action that needs to be supported by unprecedented support.”

The latest unprecedented Trump chapter brings mystery and political thorn

Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent, suggested the Justice Department should brief lawmakers on what is in the affidavit.

“At the very least, if they don’t want to unseal it for public access, they can certainly bring it to SCIF and bring it to members of our House Intelligence Committee. We have oversight of the entire intelligence apparatus,” he said in a secure interview. Referring to the room in which authorized persons examine classified information.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. “The Justice Department needs to present its case to show that this was not just a fishing expedition,” said Mike Rounds, RSD.

“Releasing the affidavit will help. At least it will confirm that there is justification for the raid,” he said.

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said “this week” that he was satisfied with the Justice Department’s explanation for the Mar-a-Lago search, but had questions.

“I was happy that they came out and unsealed the documents for — on discovery. And I think that was a step in the right direction, but I think we still have a lot of unanswered questions, and we’re going to.” To continue until people understand more,” Hogan said.