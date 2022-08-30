New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Three top Republicans are pushing new legislation that would expand the Hatch Act to stop Biden administration officials from using their positions of power to influence speech censorship by social media companies.

James Comer, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, ranking member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, are the authors of “Protecting Free Speech from Government Interference.”

The proposed bill would expand the Hatch Act, a law that prevents federal employees from engaging in political activity while working in their official capacities. It makes any form of censorship by a federal government official an “unlawful federal personnel action subject to disciplinary action,” and it extends restrictions to “senior federal officials,” including political appointees, from engaging in censorship in their personal capacities. .

Lawmakers point to some recent examples of what they say are Biden administration officials using their positions to influence and censor speech on major social media platforms.

White House, Surgeon General ‘Flagging’ Facebook Posts for Moderation, PSAKI Says

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a July 2021 press briefing that once users are banned from a social media platform. The spread of the coronavirus “Misinformation,” they must be banished from all others as well.

“We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread misinformation. We’re working with doctors and medical professionals…who are popular among their audiences with accurate information,” she said at the time. “So, we’re helping to get credible content.”

Additionally, Psaki said in February that the White House wants to do “more” to help big tech companies crack down on “misinformation” on their platforms.