Republican senators are promising Democrats to make the Senate’s upcoming vote-a-rama on their social spending and tax bill “hell” and are also threatening to tank the ongoing resolution as repayment.

“What about Oat-a-Rama? It’s going to be hell,” said Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. He said in a press conference on Thursday. “They deserve it. I applaud Joe Manchin and the movies for standing up to the radical left at times, who are empowering legislation that makes life more difficult for the average person.”

Graham added: “I hope we can come up with proposals that will make sense to some of them and they will leave this jihad behind.”

Sen. Manchin, DW.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., announced an agreement last week on the bill, which Democrats plan to pass using a process called budget reconciliation. That process allows them to get past the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Support from Sen. Kirsten Cinema, D-Ariz., was seen as the biggest hurdle for Democrats to pass the bill, as all 50 of their votes are needed to pass the legislation in the evenly divided Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris may cut ties.

Cinema announced Thursday that he supports moving forward with the bill after Democrats made some changes. That move puts the legislation on track for passage.

First, Democrats would have to go through the processes of the reconciliation process, in which the vote-a-rama allows senators to offer unlimited amendments to the bill. A session involves dozens of votes and can drag on for most of a day, sometimes overnight into the early hours of the morning.

Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Friday that Republicans plan to introduce amendments “on energy, inflation, the border and crime” during the session.

Republicans hope to use the process to get Democrats to pick up inconvenient votes, at least before the midterm elections. They can also change the bill with their amendments, and if one of those successful amendments causes some Democrats to oppose the bill, it could sink it entirely.

“I think these votes are going to be tough votes for Democrats,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune, RS.D., said. “And the question I have for both Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema is, if any of these amendments ultimately succeed, would you vote for a wrap-around amendment or not?”

A wrap-around amendment is an amendment often offered by the party leadership at the end of Vote-a-Rama, which effectively negates any amendments passed. This is seen as a way to allow vulnerable members to vote as they see fit on any tough issues raised by minorities, but prevent any actual changes to the bill.

“They both said they weren’t going to vote — they voted for the wrap-around amendment after they felt they were in the American rescue plan and they felt misled by their leadership at the time — they’re never going to vote for either of them. Again,” Thune added. “Are those amendments actually going to be amendments that change the bill, improve it, make it harder to pass in the House. Who knows?”

Manchin disputes data showing the social spending bill would raise taxes on the middle class during a recession

Republicans said Friday they plan to turn on Democrats only for tougher Senate votes. Graham also mentioned part of Manchin’s deal with Schumer, which included a commitment to vote on energy permitting reform at a later date, potentially in a “continuing resolution” to fund the government.

Graham said he would oppose such a bill, despite preferring the underlying approach, in principle, because it is tied to a reconciliation bill.

“They will have to pay you back on a continuing resolution,” Graham said. “You’re going to have to get a few things in allowing reform that I might like. You’re going to have to get some special agreement for some pipeline in West Virginia.”

“I will not vote for a continuing resolution that is part of a political payoff scheme,” Graham said. “Sen. Manchin, if you think you’re going to get 60 votes, you need to think long and hard about what you’re doing to get the sweet tooth of reconciliation.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., also said he would oppose a continuing resolution on those grounds.

Manchin, meanwhile, said Republicans are blinded by partisanship and would be on board with the bill if Congress weren’t so polarized.

“The thing I talk to my Republican friends about, they always want to make sure — we have more power. Well, guess what? We’ll have a lot more,” Manchin told Fox News Digital Thursday. “We’re going to drill a lot more… build some more gas lines to take energy. And we’re going to invest in the future, Power for the future.”

“They always say, ‘Well, we want to pay off the debt.’ “We are paying 300 billion dollars for the first time in 25 years,” said Manchin.