Politics

Republicans mock VP Harris for offering visual narrative at meeting with disability advocates

Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked by Republicans on Tuesday Roundtable for Disability Advocates Commemorating the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Harris told the group gathered at the White House that her pronouns were she and her, and described what she was wearing. The clip went viral in conservative circles, with Republican Party and GOP members of Congress joining in to mock Harris.

The vice president’s visual narrative was for the benefit of people who are blind or visually impaired—an effort celebrated by some advocates for people with disabilities.

‘I am not my blindness’:You know what the blind community wants

But advocates for the blind say that while the intent of such visual descriptions is more inclusive, the debate over using them can be complicated.

The takeaway

The National Federation for the Blind was not in a position to offer visual descriptions of the people who spoke at the meeting but said it would A complicated issue In blind or visually impaired people.

What are they saying?

  • The VP aims for inclusiveness: “I’m Kamala Harris. My pronouns are she and her, and I’m the woman sitting at the table in the blue dress.”
  • Rap. Lauren BobertR-Colo.: “Kamala Harris just introduced herself with her/his pronouns at an official event. She then clarified that she is the “woman” sitting at the table in the blue dress. This is when your speaker quits and . You get stuck with Geriatric Joe for too long.”
  • Republican National Committee Harris tweeted along with the video, Sparked thousands of retweets
  • American Association for People with Disabilities: “Visual descriptions are an accessibility practice for people who are blind and have low vision. We do it to ensure that everyone gets the context that sighted people can take visually… We are happy to see this accessibility practice expanding across the government, And hopefully see more government leaders give visual self-narratives in the future!”

ADA 32 years later:Before the ballot box, Americans with disabilities face problems accessing voting information

Why is it important?

Complex problem: The National Federation for the Blind does not take an official position on the use of visual descriptions at meetings, but the organization noted in a tweet after the White House roundtable that the debate about the practice is critical.

Chris Danielsen, a spokesman for the organization, told USA Today that blind and visually impaired people who oppose using descriptors argue that providing details about a speaker’s appearance can distract from creating accessible meeting materials such as handouts, slides or other presentations.

  • Who is it for? “It is unclear to us how much of this is actually sought by blind people. In the community, there is debate as to whether it is really needed. Some of us feel like one of these things that bystanders decided to do but not necessarily what we said was helpful,” Danielsen said.
  • Goals include: “It’s unfair to attack her for this because the motive behind it is at least inclusive. A lot of people who are attacking don’t have the perspective and lived experience of people with disabilities and they’ve never asked us,” Danielsen said.
  • Take it or leave it: Anil Lewis, executive director of the Blindness Initiative at the National Federation for the Blind, said that while there is debate about the practice among blind and visually impaired people, offering a description is useful for those who want it, while those who can’t ignore it. that

