Republicans derided President Biden’s speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday evening – in which he claimed that “Equality and Democracy are under attack” by “MAGA forces” – as a “tyrannical,” “disgraceful” and “Soviet-looking” Union and a child of Hitler.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who posted a photo of the president and a dramatic red background, called Biden’s speech “the most vile, outrageous and divisive speech I’ve ever seen from an American president. Joe Biden essentially declared himself and all his opponents. The agenda of the Republic to be enemies. Truly shameful. “

Biden blamed for ‘rancid’ Philadelphia speech that attacked Americans as US Marines surrounded

“Nothing screamed unity against a backdrop of blood red lighting and the Marines stood in the back as Biden shouted from the podium with clenched fists,” wrote town hall reporter Mia Cathell.

Sen. for Communications. Ted Cruz’s special adviser, Steve Guest, simply wrote: “The lighting was very bad for Joe Biden’s speech tonight.”

Cruz himself tweeted that Biden “insulted millions of Americans in a divisive and angry speech disconnected from the reality of his political failures. He’s not actually interested in restoring the nation’s soul, he’s only interested in pitting his fellow Americans against one another. Another.”

Biden Says ‘Us Republicans’ Threaten Democracy And He Will Step Up Anti-Trump Rhetoric Ahead Of Mediation

Former President Trump had some words to say about Biden’s tough talk on him.

“If you look at the words and meaning of Biden’s awkward and angry speech tonight, he threatened America with possible military force,” Trump wrote on his Truth social site. “He must be demented, or suffering from terminal dementia!”

He said, “We mean, as powerful as words can get, make America great again! Somebody needs to slowly but passionately explain to Joe Biden, through words, through action, if he doesn’t want to make America great again. And thought, he won’t do that, then he’s definitely the United States of America.” Don’t represent America!”

Former President Biden also posted a photo of Trump kissing the American flag with his fists in the air angrily.

“It’s surreal that this wasn’t photoshopped,” Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted, along with a photo of Biden with fists against dark red lighting.

“I felt every time that Biden and staff outdid themselves,” he added. “Who seriously gave a speech warning people about how dangerous Republicans are to democracy while having a background that looks like the birth of a child to the Soviet Union and Hitler?”

In contrast, Sawyer Hackett, a senior adviser to Obama administration HUD Secretary Julián Castro, blamed the media for criticism of the setting.

“Biden lays out the existential threats to our democracy in great detail and the press corp clutches their pearls about lighting and optics. Jfc.,” he lamented.

The tone and setting of Thursday’s speech underscored Biden’s attempt to portray the upcoming congressional elections as part of something. The White House “It is a continuous battle for the soul of the nation,” the official said. The president has leaned on that kind of rhetoric regularly during his 2020 presidential campaign, and appears poised to bring back some of the talking points ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.