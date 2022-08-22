New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Republicans across Virginia are hoping the political playbook that scored Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s upset win last year will help them flip several US Houses this midterm cycle.

GOP congressional candidates and party operatives told Fox News Digital that Youngkin’s style and approach to politics could be key to bringing a red wave to a state long favored by Democrats.

“Youngkin has made it OK for independents and Democrats to vote Republican,” said Karina Lipsman, the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 8th Congressional District. “People want change and a focus on common sense solutions is what people really want, they don’t want partisan politics.”

Youngkin, who has gained national prominence in less than nine months in office, won Governorship of Virginia Despite never having run for office before, she pulled off an upset last year. The former business executive defeated the popular ex-governor in the national race.

GOP lawmakers say high gas prices, crime top voter concerns heading into 2022 midterm elections

Democrats have tried to hype former President Trump, who is popular with suburbanites in northern Virginia. Youngkin failed to take the bait, however, and began de-emphasizing Trump and focusing on kitchen table issues like the economy and education.

The end result is that Youngkin improved on Trump’s 2020 margins in suburban and exurban Northern Virginia, without declining turnout among rural voters who comprise the GOP base. He also won two congressional districts currently held by vulnerable Democrats and came within five points of flipping a third in Northern Virginia.

Glenn Youngkin mum on potential White House bid by Virginia Gov.: ‘2024 is a long way off’

Youngkin told Fox News Digital in an interview over the weekend that the issues highlighted by his winning campaign will also lead Republicans to victory in this cycle’s congressional races.

“Inflation is spiraling out of control. We need to make sure our schools are working for parents and children … and [that] We’re standing up for law enforcement to keep our communities safe,” the governor said. “These are kitchen table issues that will win in Virginia, and it won last year.”

While the issues are important, Virginia Republicans are also trying to reflect Youngkin’s style and brand of politics. They say national Republicans have long been painted as the party of out-of-touch country club elites or angry conservative rabble-rousers.

Jim Miles, the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 11th congressional district, argued that Youngkin changed the party’s image — at least in Virginia — by emphasizing a positive message.

“I’m trying to emulate the governor’s style,” Miles said. “He was a very successful businessman, and he was very positive in his approach. He didn’t go out and attack anything, he walked the issues.”

Adding to the argument that Republican candidates should keep close with Youngkin is that more Virginians approve of the governor’s job performance than disapprove. A recent Virginia Commonwealth University poll found 49% of voters approved of Youngkin, while 38% disapproved.

Only Republicans in Virginia are trying to repeat Youngkin’s victory this November.

“Since last November, every [Republican National Committee] At the meeting I’ll have the chairman of the state party, usually at least half a dozen people at a meeting, pull me and say: ‘Tell me what happened in Virginia, tell me how you did it,'” said Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Political observers and supporters wonder if Youngkin, who is limited to re-election by the Virginia constitution, could weigh a 2024 presidential bid.

Youngkin told Fox News Digital that for now he’s focused on delivering to constituents and helping Republicans win this cycle.

“2024 is a long way off,” the governor said. “We are currently focused on 2022.”