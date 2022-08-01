New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle praised the White House on Monday after announcing that Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Republicans and Democrats alike were quick to praise President Biden for taking action against the 71-year-old extremist. Zawahiri, a former surgeon, has led al-Qaeda since Osama bin Laden’s death in 2011.

“Congratulations to the Biden Administration and all the heroic Americans who participated in the successful counterterrorism operation against al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C. “This was an important event in the war on terror. All involved sent a powerful message that America will never forget.”

Zawahiri, who helped plan the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, was killed in a drone strike in Kabul on Saturday.

“The news of the successful hit on Ayman al-Zawahiri stopped me in my tracks,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. “Targeting a senior leader does not end an organization’s ability to attack, but it can take years, sending a message that we will not forget our attackers. I commend the President for making the tough call. The National Security Team for this victory.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, echoed the sentiment in a statement released to the public.

“All Americans will breathe easy today knowing that the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has been removed,” Cruz said. “This strike should send a message to terrorists near and far: If you conspire to kill Americans, we will find you and kill you.”

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response, it is still not entirely without bias.

Some Democrats were quick to use the moment to score political points against Republicans, particularly former President Donald Trump.

“Trump recently hosted a Saudi-backed golf tournament and joked that no one got to the bottom of 9/11,” said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. “Under Joe Biden, the United States killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the master planners of 9/11.”

Some Republicans, meanwhile, find the “victory lap” taken by Biden and lawmakers ridiculous.

“Zawahiri is credited with the 9-11 plan… but many Americans don’t know or have forgotten who he is, but once he’s dead they’ll be glad,” said R-GA spokeswoman Marjorie Taylor Green. “But Joe’s victory lap was ridiculous.”